Google Pixel 6 Whitechapel Chip Leak Reveals Specs, Performance Details: Is It Better Than Snapdragon 888?

A key difference in the upcoming Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones lies in its core processor, which it can call its own--the Google "Whitechapel" chip that the search giant is developing closely with electronics monolith Samsung.

Based on leaks from trusted sources, popular leaker Max Weinbach and a lesser known tipster named Yogesh shared what they know about the groundbreaking silicon from Google, which it plans to use to replace the Qualcomm system on a chip that currently runs the Pixel phones.

Google Whitechapel Specs: 5nm Chip With 'Snapdragon 870-Like' Performance

Weinbach revealed on the Mobile Tech podcast, as reported by Android Authority, that Whitechapel is a five-nanometer processor, with a performance that lies between the processor power of a Snapdragon 888 and a Snapdragon 865. According to Tom's Guide, Whitechapel won't be a best-in-class processor, as expected.

Yogesh, for his part, took to Twitter to divulge that the Whitedragon chip is equivalent to the Snapdragon 870.

Google Whitechapel to Leverage on AI, Machine Learning

Given that it is not as powerful as the Snapdragon 888, Whitechapel might not deliver in terms of carrying the processing load of the many promised features on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Google's priority, it seems, is not to keep up with Qualcomm's latest SoC. Weinbach and Yogesh were one in believing that Google has chosen the proprietary processor to better use machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Google seeks to control the implementation of Image Signal Processors (ISPs) and Neural Processing Units (NPUs), leveraging AI not only in such areas as enhancing photographic capabilities, but also improving the phone's performance as a whole, Tom's Guide added.

Google Pixel Phones' Possible AI Applications

This means the Whitechapel chip can possibly "learn and remember" the user's habits and would adapt to them, WCCFTech noted. An app frequently used by an owner, for example, will be allotted additional resources automatically to make them run more efficiently than those not used that much. This is how NPUs work in a smartphone, but Google might plan other functions as well.

Meanwhile, Google seems to be finally using a new and bigger sensor for the main camera. Based on leaks, the Pixel 6 will carry a primary 50MP sensor, an ultra-wide angle unit, and an 8MP-periscope telephoto lens supporting 5x optical zoom, PhoneArena.com reported.

Pixel 6 Pro, on the other hand, will have a 120 Hz Quad HD screen, a 5,000mAh battery, an in-display fingerprint reader, and mmWave 5G support. It will also reportedly feature a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED panel.

Pixel 6 is expected to have a smaller Full HD display having the same refresh rate, and a smaller battery, with a flat 6.4-inch screen, PhoneArena.com further disclosed.

The phones are expected to unveil by the end of 2021, but it is better to wait for the final official announcement when it comes to releases since it is subject to change.

