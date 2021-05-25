Nintendo Switch Controller Restocks Update: Where to Buy Limited Edition Joy-Con, Pro Controller

If you own a Nintendo Switch, then you should know that there are exciting new accessories available to choose from. Nintendo recently released the limited-edition Joy-Con and Pro Controllers that feature "Zelda" and "Monster Hunter" themes.

Note that there are many accessories available for Nintendo Switch. Joy-Con is two halves of one controller that easily lets users switch to multiplayer gamepads. Pro Controllers are a traditional gameplay controllers that offer better grip and battery life for an intensive gaming experience. You could also buy some Amiibos for additional freebies and in-game items!

There are currently two limited-edition accessories that are hot in the market. First is a "Zelda"-themed Joy-Cons, with amazing stylus art and highlights. The second is a "Monster Hunter Rise" Pro Controller, featuring a premium look with base black and a golden dragon design.

Where to Buy Limited Edition Joy-Con and Pro Controller

iMore reported that Joy-Con, Pro Controllers, and other big Nintendo Switch accessories are sold in most retailers in the United States. Some retailers have a better chance of carrying limited edition stocks.

Best Buy is one of the fastest stores to purchase and restock limited edition gaming accessories. GameStop and Target also have constant supplies. Amazon has some accessories, but they resupply on unpredictable patterns and their stocks tend to sell out fast.

If you want to buy Nintendo Switch limited edition accessories, be warned that the competition would be intense. Gamers, collectors and enthusiasts would be competing against you in the market. Retailer supplies tend to sell out in a matter of minutes after posting them, so you have to be fast! It is suggested you visit the retailer's online shop multiple times a day to check for their availability.

Also, be careful of scalpers and scammers. Some resellers might put these controllers set out with a price twice the MSRP. Try to avoid buying these types because you have no way of verifying if they have the items on hand.

Read Also: 'DOOM' Nintendo Switch Collection: How to Pre-Order, Price and Package

Nintendo Switch Controller Restocks Update

Amazon: Out of Stock - Unfortunately, the retailer ran out of supplies for both the Joy-Con and Pro Controller. Pre-orders might also be available during launch day on July 16th.

Best Buy: Coming Soon - stocks are currently unavailable, but the retailer indicates it is coming soon. Look out for restock updates happening anytime this week.

GameStop: Out of Stock - GameStop usually has the biggest supply of Nintendo's official accessories, so you should constantly come back to this shop for the best chances of buying the Joy-Con or Pro Controller.

Target: Sold Out - Unfortunately, pre-orders for the Joy-Con have sold out. However, the retailer says to check back on the release date of July 16. This is a possible indicator that restocks will come in on that date

Walmart: Available - Walmart still has 5 stocks left 9as of time of writing)! Buy the "Monster Hunter Rise" Pro Controller for only $97.99, only while supplies last!



Related Article: Nintendo Switch Release Date, Specs, and Other Features: Improved Console Coming in 2022? [RUMOR]