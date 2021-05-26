PS5 Restock Tracker: PlayStation 5 Memorial Day and Amazon Prime Day Sales--Restock and Availability Updates

Updates are coming in about the PS5 restock schedules. Best Buy already brought out their new console stocks on Monday, while other retailers are expected to have them available for Memorial Day sales.

Finding the next-generation PS5 gaming console remains a challenging game of hide-and-seek. However, don't lose hope because you're getting an extra chance with these new restock dates.

Here are online trackers available to redirect you to major retailer's listings of the Sony PS5 console at retail price. Visit these links multiple times a day, especially on the indicated restock schedules, and you could be lucky enough to finally buy the console before the month ends!

PS5 Restock Tracker Update

Tom's Guide reported on available retailers who have PS5 console listings in their online store. The list also indicates when these retailers have last made their restock. The longer the restock date has passed, the bigger the chance is that it would have new stocks coming in soon.

Amazon

Out of Stock: It's last restock was on April 24. Amazon is reported to have stocks coming in soon, specifically on Prime Day deals. However, due to the high demand, PS5 will not drop to a discounted price. Keep an eye out for Prime Day in the following weeks.

B&H

Out of Stock: The retailer offers an option to notify you via email automatically if stocks are available. Create an account and sign up for this feature to get news updates and increase your chances of buying the PS5.

Best Buy

Out of Stock: It's last restock was on May 24. Both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition are currently sold out in the shop. Restocks often happen on Mondays or Thursdays, from 12 PM ET to 3 PM ET. The retailer is popular for selling the PS5 close to its original price.

Costco

Out of Stock: It last experienced a PS5 restock on April 22. The "Member-only" item is currently out of stock. However, customers are limited to one PS5 per purchase, so you have better chances of avoiding scammers and scalpers here.

Sony

Out of Stock: Despite the last restock happening May 20, the main manufacturer for PS5 and Digital Edition has run out of stock in their online shop.

Target

Out of Stock: It last had a PS5 restock on April 28. It has been close to a month since they later made their resupplies and is due for one very soon. Target delivery dates for May and June are available in this article. Target has the policy to send stocks to all their local stores nationwide before putting the item on sale. Look out for early morning restocks at 8 AM ET.

Walmart

Out of Stock: It's last update was on May 20. This retailer often has resupplied every week and might have new stocks coming in before the end of the month.

Remember, when trying to purchase from an online shop, save your personal details and payment methods ahead of time to spare yourself the few seconds of hitting the "Checkout" button.



