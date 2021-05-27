M1 iPad Pro Camera Specs and More: 'Hidden Superpower' of Apple Device Teased!

If you decide to get the new M1 iPad Pro, many features will astound you, but nothing like one inherent capability.

Taking astonishing, incredible close-ups using the new M1 iPad Pro's rear-facing camera is now achievable.

Sebastiaan de With, a developer and professional photographer, discovered that the M1 iPad Pro could make zooming quite a work of art, with very detailed imagery of objects that are close to the rear lens. This capability would not be possible with any other Apple device, most notably the iPhone, CultofMac.com posted.

The iPad Pro's lens design allows the camera to make those impressively close macro shots. It comes with a refurbished front-facing camera that enables Apple's new machine learning Center Stage technology designed to pan and zoom with you as you move.

M1 iPad Pro's Hidden Superpower: It 'Comes with a Microscope'

This hidden superpower, as explained by de With, shows how the "iPad comes with a microscope."

According to him, users could "take some pretty incredible macro shots" with the iPad Pro. De With added that he made "astonishing" shots with "lots of detail" even with the iPad's smaller sensors, 9to5Mac.com reported. He added that the "flexibility of the layout of the camera module" was the factor behind such "splendid superpower."

M1 iPad Pro Camera Specs Optimized by Using Halide

Such breathtaking camera tech is really optimized if you put the iPad Pro into the manual focus mode using the Halide app, as the LIDAR sensor-assisted autofocus feature could be difficult to use, MacRumors explained.

De With added that these macro shots of objects could even be done without any accessories. It could easily focus on things close to its sensor.

He noted that the M1 iPad Pro has a dual front-facing camera setup using separate wide and ultra-wide angle lenses. Its ultra-wide angle lenses offers a 120-degree field of view, executed mostly with software. The single front-facing camera handles the customary focal length and wider view.

Another interesting fact about the M1 iPad Pro is that the front-facing camera hardware is that it has more megapixels than the rear camera. He called this "amusing but not surprising," given that iPads are used more for FaceTime or Zoom calls.

M1 iPad Pro's Impressive 'Center Stage' Tech

The front-facing camera view could be cropped from the wide angle view, a Center Stage feature that de With calls "very impressive software." It can be best used with a tight integration of software and hardware. Center Stage uses machine learning capabilities provided by the M1 chip to adjust the front-facing ultra wide camera to keep people or objects in frame, wherever they go in the camera's view.

