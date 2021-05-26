Xbox Series X Restock Update: GameStop Stock Availability, Best Buy, Amazon, Target--Where to Buy Online

Xbox Series X restocks are here! Updates for retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Target are now available as well.

Since its release in November 2020, gamers continue to struggle to get their hands on the Xbox Series X. The console is not that hard to find since major retailers have the product listed in their online shops. Unfortunately, stocks are rarely available.

Microsoft is doing its best to resupply products in the market constantly. Once, or even twice, a month, retailers get new consoles to sell online. These stocks sell out in a proverbial blink of an eye, though.

Xbox Series X Restock Update

In these last few weeks, Cnet reported that Xbox Series X restocks come more frequently. Xbox Series X products were sold as follows:

GameStop (May 26) - Xbox Series X console sold in multiple bundles with games, controllers, or gift cards

Best Buy (May 24) - Large restock update

Walmart (May 20) - Small restock update. Walmart is reported to have some consoles saved for the Xbox All Access program.

Microsoft (May 17) - Restock update and Pre-orders available for Console Purchase Pilot program.

Lenovo (May 16) - An unannounced update, selling a handful of Xbox Series X consoles at retail price.

GameStop Stock Availability

GameStop is putting up their available Xbox Series consoles on bundle sales. Usually, these bundles contain the console, an extra controller, a game or two, and GameStop gift cards. GameStop is using the bundle strategy to discourage scalpers and scammers from buying and reduce the market demand.

However, if you're considering playing these games, you should purchase these bundles while supplies still last.

Where to Buy Online

According to Newsweek, online retailers should have a few resupply schedules happening soon. In the time of writing, current availability and updates for online retailers are as follows:

Amazon: Out of Stock - Amazon sends a message that it does not know when, or if, they will receive new supplies for Xbox Series X consoles. However, the Xbox Series S remains available from selected resellers.

Best Buy: Out of Stock - All available Xbox Series X console supplies have been sold out. The Xbox Series S remains available for some bundles, including a three-month membership with Xbox Game pass or 1TB SSD.

Newegg: Available - The retailer has Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S available in multiple listings. Some resellers, however, sell it beyond retail price.

Target: Available - The retailer has some listings available for both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Consoles could only be purchased online and received by drive-up or pick-up. Purchase is also limited to one console per purchase. Availability may depend on your local area

Walmart: Available - Supplies for both Xbox Series X/S are available. However, some are sold at a higher price, and some listings include refurbished products.



