'Pokemon Brilliant Diamond,' 'Shining Pearl' Release Date on Nintendo Switch: Details and How to Pre-Order

Nintendo has announced exciting details for fun, adorable trio of Pokemon games that the Japanese gaming giant is set to remake and release starting late this year.

Remakes of the 2006 title Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, "Pokemon Brilliant Diamond" and "Pokemon Shining Pearl" are set to be released on November 19. "Pokemon Legends: Arceus" is also scheduled to be launched on January 28, 2022, Nintendo said in a press release.

'Pokemon Brilliant Diamond,' 'Pokemon Shining Pearl': How to Pre-Order

All these Nintendo Switch titles are available for pre-order. In the U.S., you can pre-order your "Pokemon Brilliant Diamond" and "Pokemon Shining Pearl" at these retailers with their respective prices, as per VG247.com:

You can also pre-order "Pokemon Legends: Arceus" in these US sites:

No Change in Gameplay for 'Pokemon Brilliant Diamond,' 'Pokemon Shining Pearl'

In the "Pokemon Brilliant Diamond" and "Shining Pearl" games, players will be brought back to explore the familiar Sinnoh region and its lineup of 107 "native" Pokemons. The story, Nintendo said, would be exactly as it was in the original 2006 release on the Nintendo DS, except for the fact that it has been "colorfully revitalized."

Trainers, Nintendo said, will also have an adventure in the Sinnoh region that "feels both nostalgic and fresh."

Diamond and Pearl have featured eight gym leaders players must beat before taking on the Elite Champions of the Sinnoh region, Collider noted. Players faced a crime syndicate named Team Galactic, which uses Pokemon to create their own new universe, thus destroying the reality in the game that players knew.

These two remade titles were actually announced last February, as Pokemon marked its 25th anniversary. No gameplay change is expected, but only with better image and sound quality.

'Pokemon Legends: Arceus,' a Step Above Other Pokemon Games

"Pokemon Legends: Arceus," on the other hand, takes players to the Sinnoh region but in a different era, and it serves as a prequel to "Brilliant Diamond" and "Shining Pearl."

The Pokemon Company added that "Pokemon Legends: Arceus" is a refreshing twist on the game that mixes role-playing with action.

Arceus is a step above any existing Pokemon game, having advanced graphics in its open RPG setup, showing the game's evolution fans had been eagerly anticipating.

In the game, the player will seek to create and complete the Sinnoh region's first Pokedex by catching, surveying and researching the native Pokemon. Its cover art shows Mount Coronet at the backdrop of a bygone Sinnoh region, which is the Arceus setting.

'Pokemon Snap' Release, Katy Perry's Pokemon song

As fans celebrate the franchise's 25th year, a new "Pokemon Snap" came out on the Nintendo Switch last April, with pop star Katy Perry releasing her own Pokemon-themed song "Electric"--with a music video alongside Pikachu and Pichu to mark the milestone, NME.com reported

Nintendo likewise announced a new update for "Pokemon HOME," wherein users will be introduced to the Catch Calendar. This will allow players to view their Pokemon by the dates they were caught. With this feature, trainers can reminisce their past Pokemon adventures, such as having to recall the days they caught a particular Pokemon or when they received a Pokemon as a gift.

It also allows the user to view the registered Pokemon in the Pokedex in different angles, and this gives trainers a better perspective of the Pokemons in their possession.

