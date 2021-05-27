Lucid Motors All-Electric Car Interior: Full Specs of Air Sedan, Amazon Alexa Voice Assistant, Android OS, and More!

Lucid Motors finally shows off what might be the final version of their all-electric Air sedan. The car features next-generation technology, an amazing driver experience, and an ever-improving software interface.

Unlike most of the recent EVs marketed with unique systems and jam-packed utility functions, TechCrunch reported that Lucid Motor sticks to a principle of ease-of-use and overall elegance. Lucid's head of design Derek Jenkins said, "I kind of wanted to move away from it being overly technical or sci-fi looking or spreadsheet-like and really move towards something that was more fitting with the brand and our design ethos."

True to their thematic, Lucid Motor created an elegant car that works its way around lighting and contours. Although the design looks simple, the car has an overall sleek, professional edge reflected on both exterior and interior designs.

Lucid Motors All-Electric Interior

Behind the driver's wheel, Gizmodo reported that the car uses a curved 34-inch 5k display they call "Glass cockpit" and a secondary touch-display screen called "pilot panel." The car uses the open-source Android Automotive operating system to run its apps and features. Note that while it works well around Google apps and services like Google Maps and Google Assistant.

It is also compatible with third-party apps like iHeartRadio, TuneIn, Pocket Casts, Dolby Atmos, Tidal and Spotify.

The glass cockpit is divided into three sections. The far-left touchscreen showed the essential details like the widow defrosters, lighting, wiper and other similar settings. The middle is the instrument cluster that displays the speed, battery range and other related information. Lastly, the right side is a widget-like section where the driver could display various apps like navigation, messages and music playing. These functions can be expanded or "brought down" to the pilot panel for a bigger screen. In addition, the pilot panel generally displays the car's climate controls, seat functions and similar vehicle settings.

On the steering wheel, the car has toggle bars and a few button functions. Their video advertisement said that these buttons correspond to driver assistance functions, cruise control, volume, and Alexa voice assistant.

Lastly, the car also features a 21-speaker surround system from Dolby Atmos. The sounds could be customized to come out of any direction inside the car. This feature emphasizes directional auditory cues that could help the diver experience. For example, your sensor and audio alert could work together to tell you the exact angle when your car is about to hit the parking meter.



Lucid Motors Air Sedan Specs

Car and Driver reported that the Air sedan features a single electric motor that produces up to 480 horsepower on entry level. A Touring model variant using dual electric motors could generate up to 650 horsepower. Lastly, a top-of-the-line Dream Edition of the car runs up to 1080 horsepower.

With this engine, Lucid said that the Air sedan could go 168 mph at top speed. In addition, all models would be supported by air suspension, which improves handling characteristics.

Lucid Motors is reported to begin deliveries in the second half of this year. The car prices between $80,000 to $169,000 depending on the variants and accessories added.

