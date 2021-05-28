AirPods Pro 2 Release Date in 2021 Canceled? New Launch Date, Specs and More Leaks

Apple Air Pods Pro 2 may not be available as expected late this year. Instead, it could be released next year, reliable reports suggested.

AirPods Pro 2 Release Date and Price Rumors

Its price, as leaks showed, could be in the $275 to $300 range, if rumored upgrades will be included. However, more reports reveal that the price could stay similar to the current Air Pods Pro, which sell for $249. This is quite certain, as the original would surely have its price slashed, Tom's Guide noted.

Initial reports suggested that the release date of the AirPods Pro 2 is set by the end of 2021, though MacRumors believed that the ear pod set would go into production from late 2021 to early 2022. However, the recent Bloomberg report revealed that the AirPods 2 would reach avid Apple fans' ears in 2022..

And, this even includes talk of an AirPods 3, a basic set of ear buds which is also believed to be under development and closely approaching a release date, Tom's Guide further said. Rumors have it that the AirPods 3 will hit stores in the first half of 2021, which means a few weeks away and quite unlikely. Photo leaks for the Air Pods 3 have spread like wildfire, but could not be as believable as the AirPods Pro 2.

AirPods Pro 2 Enhanced Features

AirPods Pro 2 is an exciting prospect, given its enhanced features such as noise canceling and fitness features. The Bloomberg report suggested that the AirPods Pro 2 will have a brand-new design, which will have the stems removed. Its sources say that its design looked similar to the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live.

It will feature Apple's ANC circuitry and robust H2 chip placed in its more compact design, keeping up with the system-in-package design that similar to its predecessor.

There are also rumors on Twitter saying that the AirPods 2 Pro would be available in different sizes, but these tweets are quite random and unreliable, Tom's Guide reported. Another rumor said that the new AirPods will have a tool that will automatically alerts service providers if the set would need a deep clean. This is quite anticipated since users would really want to know when their AirPods would need it.

AirPods Pro 2 Fitness Features and Noise Cancellation

The AirPods Pro 2 will also have the much ballyhooed fitness features that include exercise tracking and enhanced sensors. While other features remain shrouded, other earbuds in the market could give anyone an idea of what Apple has in store: heart rate measuring, which is available in the Soul Blade earbuds, and a "Workout" mode in the Amazon Echo, which detect steps, calories and pace, among others.

Other rumored features include an ability to alert users of incoming hazards, bone-conduction technology, and Apple AirTag compatibility, Tom's Guide said. This is good news for users who frequently misplace their AirPods. Fans can also anticipate Dolby Atmos support, automatic switching, and the theater-like spatial audio. Also, a Hearing Health sensor would be available to provide the ample sound volume your ears can handle.

Users will also reportedly notice a stark enhancement in noise cancellation, with minor adjustments to adaptive EQ. An EarTip test would also go with the release to know what the best AirPod fit is for optimized sound.

Battery life would be "better," say leaks, without any details mentioned, so fans should expect longer playtimes, although it is likely that it won't change. Yet a new iOS 14 feature for Optimized Battery Charging would prop up user expectations as well, as it will track your charging routine and save your battery life by making intelligent charging.

