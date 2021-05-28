'Little Nightmares' Free Steam Download: Tips, Tricks, and How to Finish Prison Level

The dark but whimsical game featuring a little girl escaping her twisted wonderland called "Little Nightmares" is now free on steam! Grab it while you can, because the 100 percent discount would only last until the end of May.

Pro Tips and Tricks are also available to help you get started on this amazing game.

'Little Nightmares' Free Steam Download

A little girl named Six is currently trapped in a prison called The Maw. Players need to help her succeed in her escape while avoiding the corrupted souls looking for their next meal! The game has a haunting appeal for anybody interested in dark fantasy, adventures and psychological genre.

"Little Nightmares" is definitely a game worth playing! VG247 reported that the game won at The Games Awards 2016 for Best Independent Game and took home four BAFTA Awards for Original Property, Game Design, Artistic Achievement, and Narrative.

'Little Nightmares': How to Finish Prison Level

The first area in "Little Nightmares," where Six wakes up, is called The Prison. Note that in The Prison, the game lets you get adjusted to the controls, like how to maneuver your character and working your way around the environment (like opening doors and climbing stuff.) There is no "Central Enemy" in this round. However, little slimes will attack you, so learn to run, jump, or stay away from them.

Primagames made a guide on how to complete this level:

When Six wakes up, head to the far right, open the hatch and crawl towards the next room.

Climb up the stairs. You should see a small alcove with a statue. Break the statue. Proceed to the right, climb up the bed and jump to the small opening on the wall

In the third room, you can grab the chair and drag it to the door to open the lock.

When you see a refrigerator, open its door. It will reveal a makeshift ladder you can climb.

Continue running to the right. When you see the Pipes, watch out for falling slimes.

In the next room, you could climb a box to open the lever to the next door.

After jumping between two platforms, you should see a wooden wall. Grab the bottom board and rip it open.

As you move right, the floor should give way. You will fall into a room filled with slimes, quickly run to the right section.

After jumping through the gap, you could see a makeshift ladder on the right. Climb the ladder and move left by crossing the wooden plank.

Climb the stairs. Follow the path. Note that you can look on your left or right for the next path if you come across a 'dead end' where the light goes off.

When you reach the top, turn the lever. You need to be quick because the Door will automatically close. The tip is to "Sprint" and "Jump over the gap" to get to the other side fast.

Head to your right, move through the hole, and head to the cracked door on your right. Continue going right and climb up a pipe on the wall.

In the second room, close the door. You could see a switch on the wall. Drag the crate of tissues close to Turn it on.

Continue heading right. You should now see a moving spotlight. Work your way around the shadows to avoid it.

On the left side should be a wall of crates. Head up. To open the door, go to the leftmost room and break the statue.

Entering the new room, the door would automatically close, and a shadow walks in. Hide underneath the bed and wait for it to pass before moving right.

Climb up the left stack of crates. Jump through the wall shafts and enter the hatch.

A trigger effect will happen, and you will stop walking a couple of times because Six is hungry. Proceed to the right side. A shadow of the child will offer you food to eat. Continue heading right.

Move right until you see a tall stack of crates. Work your way around those and climb up. When you reach the top edge, jump to the crate in the middle. Climb up the chains.

Head up the ladder. You should now see a bunch of levers. Pull the lever down to bring up the crate. Push it right to bring it close to you. Push the lever left and immediately jump so that you can ride across the room.

Head left. Pull the drawers to make a make-shift ladder. Turn off the lever so you could cross the electrical bars.

Push the weight box to drag up the hanging rope. Ride it to go down. Then head to the far right.

Keep heading right until you see another moving spotlight. Move across the shadows.

When you see the steps, move fast. The beam will start to separate, so jump before it's too late.

Keep moving right, and you can clear The Prison.

