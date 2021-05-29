"Genshin Impact" is bringing in a wild Midsummer Island Adventure with its 1.6 update this June. Aside from the exciting new quests, character release, and boss additions, miHoYo is also dressing up Jean and Barbara for this event! Check on these details on how to get Jean and Barbara's new alternate outfits.

"Genshin Impact" teases their Version 1.6 Midsummer Island Adventure" with a four-minute video trailer for the event. The official website quoted that "the story begins when Klee receives a mysterious letter from a Dodo-King threatening to take Dodoco away from her. To help Klee and Dodoco, the Traveler will sail on a boat called a Waverider and explore a secluded archipelago scattered over a remote sea area."

Version 1.6 "Midsummer Island Adventure" Trailer | Genshin Impact



In the sweltering summer, a strange letter is discovered on the windowsill, with a spiraling fog shrouding a mystery far away.https://t.co/glTm98UPOW#GenshinImpact — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) May 28, 2021

PlayStation.Blog reported that the main event will be divided into four stages, with each stage featuring its own unique gameplay. There are many things to look forward in the event, including a lot of in-game content!

'Genshin Impact' 1.6 Update: How to Get Jean and Barbara's Summer Outfits

miHiYo proudly presents their newly designed summer-themed outfits for Jean and Barbara! You could use these cosmetics to get in the mood for summer. These will be time-limited items, so grab yours before it's too late!

Jean's outfit, Sea Breeze Dandelion, will be available in the in-game Shop with a limited-time discount. While no official price details have been given, Dexerto made an estimate on the cost. The limited-time discount might offer Sea Breeze Dandelion at 1,350 Genesis Crystal, while the non-sale price is around 1,680. You might spend around $29.99 to purchase the 1,980 Genesis Crystal Bundle to buy the outfit.

Barbara's outfit, Summertime Sparkle, will be free to claim after participating in the Echoing Tales event. To clear the event, you need to collect items called Echoing Conches found around the archipelago. These Echoing Conches also have an exciting bonus, where you can listen to interesting stories and tales registered to it.

These outfits will officially be available in "Genshin Impact" Version 1.6 on June 9.

Genshin Impact 1.6 Update Contents

The video trailer briefly teased about a Five Star Character: Kazuha, from Inazuma. TechTimes reported that the "wandering samurai" wielding the power of Anemo would be the focal point for the newly released "Archon Quest." Note that Kazuha is a powerful character who has powerful AoE (area of effect) damage output. Kazuha, with his Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst, deals additional damage whenever it comes in contact with Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, or Electro.

"Genshin Impact" is also adding new in-game improvements. Some of these improvements include the Serenitea Pot, improved Character Companionship Experience, and higher Adeptal Energy Ranks. Serenitea Pot, in particular, focused on its features and optimization and now allows you to invite characters inside your realm.

Check out all of these fantastic in-game updates on June 9! Be sure to finish all your tasks before the update to avoid corrupting your game file.



