'Animal Crossing' Deserted Island Diary Release Date Confirmed: Price and Where to Pre-Order

English readers can soon get their hands on a translated copy of "Animal Crossing: New Horizons-Deserted Island Diary, Vol. 1."

'Animal Crossing' on Nintendo Switch

The popular Nintendo Switch game allows players to create their own paradise on a deserted island. Players can visit other players' islands and build communities.

This game rose in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic when everyone was stuck indoors and needed an escape, even if it's virtually.

It was also where groups of friends could see each other, with their local wireless and online multiplayer function that allows up to eight players to play together on one player's island. Some graduating students even reportedly held virtual graduations in "Animal Crossing".

It was able to build connections and a sense of community while also providing its players an escape, where they could customize their island, harvest their crops, catch some fish, and live a happy, simple-enough life.

Read Also: 'Pokemon Brilliant Diamond,' 'Shining Pearl' Release Date on Nintendo Switch: Details and How to Pre-Order

'Animal Crossing: New Horizons Deserted Island' Price and Where to Pre-Order

According to Nintendo Life, the "Deserted Island Diary" manga was first released in Japan last July of 2020. It's 128 pages and the story and illustrations were by Kokonasu Rumba. VIZ Media announced on Twitter last February that the manga series featuring the "Animal Crossing" villagers will be debuting by Fall of 2021.

The manga will revolve around what the villagers get up to when you're not around. In the overview found in the pre-order Barnes and Noble page, the manga is said to feature "goofy gags and silly stories" and offers tips and tricks for playing the game in a special bonus section.

VIZ Media took to Twitter recently to post the cover of the manga, including the release date: September 14, 2021. Fans of the game can pre-order the manga through this link for $9.99.

Cover reveal!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Vol. 1 Deserted Island Diary releases September 14, 2021.



Pre-order now: https://t.co/D3D9inf7UW pic.twitter.com/qgeTkIrjsW — VIZ (@VIZMedia) May 29, 2021

"The Animal Crossing" manga cover was one of the five cover releases. Other covers for new volumes included "Jujutsu Kaisen," "My Hero Academia: School Briefs," "Spy x Family," and "No. 5," according to ComingSoon.

VIZ Media and Nintendo Collaborations in the Past

The "Animal Crossing" manga is not the first time VIZ Media and Nintendo have joined together to publish stories revolving around the Japanese game company's favorite games.

VIZ Media has also published "The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past," a 196-page adaptation of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System classic, as noted by NintendoInsider. Artist Shotaro Ishinormori penned and illustrated the comics that were first published in "Nintendo Power" magazine before it was all collated into one graphic novel.

The famous plumber, Mario, also had comics in the "Nintendo Power" magazine written by Kentaro Tekekuma and illustrated by Charlie Nozawa. The story sees Princess Toadstool captured by Bowser while Mario and his brother Luigi team up to rescue the princess and defeat the Koopa King's forces. The Super Mario Adventures comics were also collated to create one graphic novel.

Related Article: 2021 Nintendo Switch Pro Model Release Date Leaked-4K Output, OLED Display Teased!