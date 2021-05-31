Xiaomi Fast Charging Reach New Heights: 100% Battery in 8-15 Minutes Promised

The Chinese multinational electronics company, Xiaomi, may have just revolutionized the whole fast-charging experience.

Xiaomi Fast Charging Brings HyperCharge

Xiaomi went on Twitter on Sunday to announce its new Xiaomi HyperCharge. It allows 200W wired charging and 120W wireless charging, a first of its kind.

This would mean a Mi 11 Pro custom build smartphone with a 4,000mAh battery has a charge time of 8 minutes with the 200W wired charging and 15 minutes with the 120W wireless charging.

⚡200W Wired Charging

⚡120W Wireless Charging



We're about to redefine the charging experience with #XiaomiHyperCharge. #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/2rPrzw7BEu — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) May 31, 2021

Xiaomi thought ahead and also released a video shortly after to appease the minds of skeptics. The video showed just how fast the charging works in real life with a simple phone and two chargers system and timer setup, edited in hyper-lapse.

Charge up to 100% in just 8 minutes using wired charging and 15 minutes wirelessly! #XiaomiHyperCharge



Too good to be true? Check out the timer yourself! #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/muBTPkRchl — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) May 31, 2021

The custom-built smartphone was able to get a 10 percent charge in 44 seconds and a 50 percent charge in just three minutes before being completely juiced up by the eighth minute with the wired charging. The wireless charging was able to get a 10 percent charge on the phone at the first minute. About seven minutes in, the phone reached a 50 percent charge and capped it off at 100 percent in 15 minutes.

TechnoSports recalled the Digital Chat Station leak from a few days back that hinted at a revolutionary charging speed in the smartphone industry. It seems like the rumors were true.

Xiaomi HyperCharge Battery Health

The ultra-fast charger is getting a lot of buzz from Twitter users.

Some, however, are showing concern about their phone's battery health.

"Cool innovation but I'm really taking battery life over charging speed any day," on user commented. "The record is great, but can it guarantee the battery health?" Another user asked.

Amazing feat Fire

I'm really interested in knowing how all of these affect the long term battery health. Actually, I'd love for Android OS to show all of that.@AndroidDev please can we have 'Battery Health' in the battery settings 🙏🏽🤞🏽 — Eric Okafor (@KneWKeeD) May 31, 2021

So far, Xiaomi has not replied to any of these tweets from the users.

Xiaomi and The Fast-Charging Speed Race

Tech companies have been trying to outdo each other with new battery tech and innovations, coming out with new ways to push charging speed to its quickest. It looks like the Chinese electronic company is gaining a significant lead.

The Next Web put the fast-charging speeds into perspective. A OnePlus 9 Professional with a 4,500mAh battery and 65W wired charger reaches 100 percent full charge in 31 minutes. Wireless charging, on the other hand, takes 43 minutes.

Companies and producers want to one-up each other in the charging department and have released more new tech to change the charging experience of their users.

Vivo released the iQoo7 earlier this year with a 120W charger in the box and can charge a phone from 0 percent to a hundred percent in just 15 minutes, says The Next Web. OnePlus is also shipping a 50W charger compatible with its latest set of phones. Last year, Oppo introduced a 125W charger as well.

The Next Web noted these two Xiaomi chargers are still in the concept stage but it is hopeful to see them in the market, ready for the public soon. The charging and battery tech moves at a fast pace, it would only seem fair that it moves quickly to the customers' shelves too.

