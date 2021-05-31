PS5 Restock Tracker: How to Purchase Console in PlayStation Direct

Buying the PS5 restock might feel impossible, but new opportunities are coming. Retailers are bringing out new programs and lottery opportunities that you can try your luck on.

Also, pro tips are now available for PlayStation Direct, the store with the most frequent PS5 restock available. Here, you can learn how to increase your chances of securing your own PS5 purchase.

How to Purchase PS5 from PlayStation Direct

Cnet reported that it has been months of bitter struggle to even spot a PS5 console sold at retail price. Note, however, that it is not impossible. Others have succeeded in buying their PS5 by following a few easy steps.

Simply put, buying the PS5 console is like playing the lottery. While it takes a bit of luck to score a jackpot, you can increase your chances of winning by adding more tickets.

As the company connected directly to the manufacturer, PlayStation Direct has one of the highest PS5 stocks available. The store drops stocks in the afternoon and requires people to queue up for a chance of purchase. It takes a bit of time to participate. However, succeeding means you will have a PS5 console listed for you. You'll only need to wait out on paying for it!



YouTuber Jake Randall gave detailed tips when buying on PlayStation Direct. Sony declared that they will pick the lucky buyers randomly from the queue waiting. However, Randall proposed that you can increase your chances of getting selected almost immediately.

Note that you need to have a PlayStation Network Account (PSN ID) pre-registered, as it is where your purchase payment and shipping info would be taken.

Join the queue 30 minutes to 1 hour earlier than the time indicated. This would put you in the "first priority" during the queue.

Do not use links on Twitter to join the queue. Sony reads ahead on the traffic and address used for the queue and might add you to one category. Instead, directly go through https://direct.playstation.com/en-us, preferably on incognito mode. This should give you a better chance of entering the queue.

Enter the queue through multiple devices like phones, iPhones, PC, and laptops. Do not enter the queue through multiple browser tabs. Multiple tabs will still count on one entry. However, different devices with a separate browser will count as a different entry on the queue.

Lastly, keep an eye on the time bar of your queue. Sometimes, it might indicate that the waiting period is finished and your computer is taking a while to queue up. Wait it out. It might take 10-15 minutes of waiting. However, a longer waiting period also implies that you successfully entered the "top priority" queue on line. Do not refresh and wait for the queuing to finish.

PS5 Restock Tracker: Availability Update

Aside from PlayStation Direct, you should also try buying from these retailers if they still have a few stocks on hand.

Amazon: Out of Stock - Unfortunately, the retailer says it does not know when PS5 stocks will return.

Best Buy: Out of Stock - All the supplies from earlier this week have currently sold out.

GameStop: In Stock - The PS5 is sold through bundles like the $400 Digital Edition and $500 with Blue-ray.

Target: Out of Stock - The retailer limits purchases to one console per customer so that you could avoid scalpers and resellers here.

Walmart: Out of Stock - New stocks are expected to come in sometime this month.

