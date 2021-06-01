'Kingdom Hearts Union Cross' Ending Translated: Final Update Scenes and More

After years of playing "Kingdom Hearts Union Cross," the finale has finally been released. Not only that, translations for the ending dialogues and cutscene are now available in English!

"Kingdom Hearts" fans and players are in for a treat because the game answers a huge chunk of story lore and gives easter eggs from the main series. Also, as per tradition, "Kingdom Hearts Union Cross" ends with a lot more questions than what you originally started with.

"Kingdom Hearts Union Cross" is a mobile game with a spin-off storyline from the original series. Although the "Kingdom Hearts" series is a lot older in terms of release, the game acts as the prequel to everything related to the main lore.

Warning: "Kingdom Hearts Union Cross" ending spoilers ahead!

'Kingdom Hearts Union Cross' Ending Translated

If you decided to ignore the warning, then grab your popcorn! You have around 40 minutes of final story cutscenes to binge-watch. Twitter user Everglow translated the KHUX final story quest and uploaded the video on YouTube.

https://t.co/3lBX5VtyB1

There we go! Huge thanks to everyone who supported me today, I was actually pleased to see so many people interested in the ending of KHUX.

I owe this game a lot, so I'm both proud and happy I could work on the most important translation one last time. pic.twitter.com/xjuz2iF7X6 — Everglow (@everglow8444) May 31, 2021

However, note that this is a fan translation. The official translation and Global version of "Kingdom Hearts Union Cross" have not received their final update.

Everglow did a great job of accurately translating the game's ending. Ready your tissue paper because you get to witness yet another "Kingdom Hearts" classic tragedy ending for the main characters. Ephemer, Skuld, and Ventus, in particular, will share a sad goodbye. You'll also get a few teaser shots for the beginning of Organization 13.

'Kingdom Hearts Union Cross' Final Update Scenes and More

"Kingdom Hearts Union Cross" was announced to end on May 20. However, in a follow-up tweet from the official Twitter account, the date is extended to June 29 because of the need to divide "the final episode into 2 parts."

Keyblade wielders,



We are extending the end date of #KHUX from May 20, 2021 to June 29, 2021 due to needing the split the final episode into 2 parts.



Stay tuned for details on the next main story update!



We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding. pic.twitter.com/bjic9MxFPB — KINGDOM HEARTS Union χ[Cross] (@kh_ux_na) May 14, 2021

Noisy Pixel reported that when the final update was first released back in April, consisting of a 20-minute story cutscene with no gameplay, too many questions were left unanswered during its conclusion. However, a final update was dropped at 3 PM JST for Japan servers on May 31. Japanese players often get their updates ahead of time, and their secondary conclusion was released (the video translated above).

Unfortunately, the Global version and official English translation have made no other announcements since May 14, as tweeted above.

Regardless, the "Kingdom Hearts Union Cross" official services are expected to end on June 29. After that, the game would transition to an offline "theater mode" for interested fans who want to continue gaming.

This unofficially brings the conclusion to the long-running "Kingdom Hearts Union Cross" game. However, players can still look forward to unlocking the ending themselves when the official game version goes live.

The "Kingdom Hearts" series often leave puzzling conclusions and ambiguous endings. "Kingdom Hearts Union Cross" breaks the tradition. From what has been released, it seems that it reaches its official conclusion this coming June 29, both for the storyline and the game franchise.

