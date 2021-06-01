AMD Radeon RX 6800M vs. Nvidia RTX 3080: Specs, Gaming Comparisons and More

AMD tries to further stake its claim on the graphics processor unit (GPU) space with its announcement of the Radeon RX 6000M series and its vaunted RDNA 2 architecture directed at high-end gaming laptops.

Naturally, gamers assume that AMD will pit these new GPUs against Nvidia's RTX 3000-series GPUs.

AMD's formidable lineup consists of the AMD Radeon RX 6800M, a much-awaited offering that brings the chipmaker back to the mobile gaming space. The Radeon RX 6800M is based on the Navi 22 GPU with 40 compute units, which takes it at the same level with the AMD Radeon RX 6800.

The two other chips announced were the lesser-powered RX 6700M and the RX 6600M.

Laptops that will carry AMD's graphics card lineup are also shipping, including the ASUS ROG Strix G15, which combines the AMD Radeon RX 6800M mobile GPU with the Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, Notebook Check said.

AMD Radeon 6800M Specs: 1440p/120FPS Performance

AMD said the 6800M provides the fastest AMD Radeon GPU for laptops with 1440p/120 frames per second (FPS) performance, while the 6700M GPU gives 1440p/100FPS. On the other hand, the RX 6600M GPU offers 1080p/100FPSS gaming.

With RDNA 2, the AMD Radeon 6800M also touts 1.5 times higher performance or 43 percent less power while at the same performance level compared to the AMD RDNA architecture. Advanced tech, such as the AMD Infinity Cache and DirectX Raytracing (DXR), are offered, The Verge reported.

Read Also: AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Breaks World Record for Graphics Card Speed: Price and Where to Buy One

The flagship 6800M has 12GB Graphics Double Data Rate 6 Synchronous Dynamic Random-Access Memory (GDDR6) memory and 145-watt total graphics power (TGP) with 120 FPS. This should deliver better performance than a laptop carrying the Nvidia RTX 2070 graphics card. According AMD, gamers will experience a 1.7 times improvement while playing "Resident Evil," and a 1.4 times boost in "Cyberpunk 2077," Tech Radar noted.

AMD Radeon 6800M vs. Nvidia RTX 3080: Which Is Better?

AMD is likewise claiming that their new laptop GPU will outclass the Nvidia RTX 3070 and even the RTX 3080. In "Resident Evil Village" benchmarks, the chipmaker said the Radeon 6800M averaged 141 FPS, as against the 132 FPS of the Nvidia RTX 3070 and 137 FPS of the Nvidia RTX 3080. AMD also said that their mobile GPUs had beaten Nvidia's mobile GPUs in the titles "Borderlands 3" and "Assassin's Creed Valhalla," Tech Radar further noted.

AMD also went on to claim that the mobile GPUs offer better battery performance over the Nvidia cards, saying that the AMD Radeon 6800M provides 1.4 times the RTX 3080 performance for "Dirt 5" and "Resident Evil: Village."

AMD Claims Better Gaming Performance Over Nvidia GPUs in 1080p Games

AMD also argue that the Radeon RX 6800M will offer better gaming performance over the Nvidia RTX 3060 in 1080p games such as "Borderlands 3" and "Dirt 5."

The AMD Radeon RX 6700M, on the other hand, delivers 36 CUs, 10GB GDDR6 and 135W TGP. The 6600M, meanwhile, is positioned to rival Nvidia's RTX 3060, having 26 CUs, 8GB GDDR6, and 100W TGP.

Related Article: Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti Preorder Models Priced at More Than $2,000; Leaked Pictures Show Two Cooling Fans