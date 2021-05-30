Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti Preorder Models Priced at More Than $2,000; Leaked Pictures Show Two Cooling Fans

Nvidia will soon roll out the much anticipated RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, and in the short time we may be having before its launch, leaks have surfaced on what was claimed as the final images of the card, and its purported price.

Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti: Same Design as RTX 3080 Founders Edition

A leak from VideoCardz reveal that the RTX 3080 Ti that is quite similar to the Nvidia's RTX 3080 Founders Edition, Tech Radar reported. As such, the new Nvidia graphics card will come with the same overall two-slot design, and dual fans for cooling-one fan at the front, the other at the rear-in addition to the 12-pin connector.

These unchanged designs were expected, given that previous leaks also showed the same look for the RTX 3080 Ti, which seems no different from the RTX 3080 base design. This is a letdown for users expecting some evolution in the design front.

Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti Cooling Concerns

The cooling fans, as VideoCardz revealed, show a few urgent concerns, Tech Radar noted. With the RTX 3080's rated power consumption of 320W, the RTX 3080 Ti is rumored to consume 350W. As such, users are concerned whether the new card's cooling fans could handle the additional heat given that it shares the same design with the RTX 3080. The RTX 3080 Ti's power consumption is seen to reach the RTC 3090 levels, and as such, users are worried that the current cooler design and wattage could not handle it

According to the grapevine, the RTX 3080 Ti is believed to unveil at Computex on May 31 together with the 3070 Ti and they would hit stores in early June, The Verge revealed. The RTX 3080 Ti is rumored to have 12 GB of GDDR6X memory, which is a 2-GB increase over the predecessor card. It also has a wider 384-bit bus, which is similar to the RTX 3090, and a stark increase in memory bandwidth over the RTX 3080, The Verge added.

Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti Pricing and Availability

Prices are expected to start at $2000 for the custom 3080 Ti models. Other rumors state that Nvidia will sell the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti at a manufacturer's suggested retail price of around $999 to $1099. But there are reports that these prices might have been tagged for the Founders Edition. A custom model would should be more costly. Whatever Nvidia decides for an MSRP, market challenges affecting graphics card retailers might push them not to adopt it.

Tom's Hardware tracked all the price trends from a retailer in the UK, wherein prices tend to be more expensive than the US, but to just see how the card is priced, they showed that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card would cost over $2000, which is nearly twice the reported $1099 price. This could be accurate because the custom RTX 3080 card would cost at least $2,600 in the US. And when the Ti arrives, which is an enhanced version, we could expect a significant increase in price.

