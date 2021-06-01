Asus ROG Strix G15 Reviews: Battery Life, Design, Power Don't Disappoint, But Ports and Extras Are 'Weak'

The AMD-powered gaming laptop called Asus ROG Strix G15 is now available for user testing. Reviews said that the laptop has shown potential for battery life and gaming. Unfortunately, it also has its fair share of weaknesses.

AMD is taking its merchandise to a whole new level of hardcore gaming. By combining AMD's new RX 6000M line of mobile GPU to a top-tier AMD mobile CPU, the AMD flagship laptop is expected to match or even outperform the Intel-Nvidia combo in the market.

Note that although the laptop is branded Asus and ROG (Republic of Gaming), the specs and hardware built for this laptop are purely AMD technology. YouTuber Linus Tech Tip said that Asus simply assembled the pieces, gaining rights to add their logo to the computer.





Asus ROG Strix G15 Reviews on Specs and Price

Cnet reported the full specs for the Asus ROG Strix G15 as follows:

Price: Estimated around $1,700

Display: 15-inch 1,920x1,080 300Hz IPS AMD FreeSync Premium

PC CPU: 3.3GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8-core

PC Memory: 16GB DDR4 3,200MHz AMD Smart Access Memory

Graphics: 12GB AMD Radeon RX 6800M

Storage: 512GB SSD

Ports: 1 x USB-C (PD and DP), 3 x USB-A, 1 x HDMI 2.0b, 1 x audio out

Networking: MediaTek Wi-Fi 6 MT7921, Bluetooth 5.1, Gigabit Ethernet

Operating system: Microsoft Windows 10 Home (20H2)

Weight: 5.5 lbs/2.5 kg

Advantages for the Asus ROG Strix G15 mentioned that it is one of the best budget choice gaming laptops currently available. While not the fastest, it could outpace the RTX 3070 and 3080 on many creative applications. It is also notable that the engine doesn't get too loud when running high-end games.

Asus ROG Strix G15 Disadvantages

Unfortunately, the ROG Strix G15 loses out on Nvidia's ray tracing performance. While the laptop might feature some of the best hardware available in the market, it lacks a system that gets all the parts in a working harmony. As a result, Reviewed noted that the CPU runs hot on heavy games.

Also, Gizmodo added that the ROG Strix G15 has a stripped-down selection of ports available. There is no support for Thunderbolt 4, and the HDMI port installed on the back is HDMI 2, not 2.1. It has two USB 3.2 Type-A ports and one USB C port. However, there are no ports installed on the right side of the laptop.

While the overall construction of the ROG Strix G15 has an appeal, the numbers do not exceed the performance for most available Intel/Nvidia- based gaming laptops.

Should I Buy Asus ROG Strix G15?

While it might not be the best gaming laptop in the market, Asus ROG G15 is one of the cheapest. With a decent amount of specs at an affordable price, consumers who want to try out a budget alternative laptop should definitely give it a go.

