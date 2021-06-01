Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Leak Reveals Lighter Version—Only 18% Heavier Than iPhone 12 Pro Max!

For all its worth, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold fans can look forward to a special "improved" physical feature of their favorite foldable when the Z Fold 3 comes out: its "weight loss."

According information from a reliable leaker, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be the lightest in this range of foldable phablets. In a tweet, Ice Universe again gave a short but detailed post about this fact: "Fold3 269g".

If this tweet is true, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3's weight of 269 grams or 9.48 ounces will be the lightest in its series' history, with predecessor Z Fold 2 weighing 282g or 9.9 ounces. Interestingly, the original Z Fold model was 9.7 ounces.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 Just 18% Heavier than iPhone 12 Pro Max

And even more surprisingly, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a heavyweight compared to the much lighter iPhone 12 Pro Max, which weighs 8.03 ounces, a stark 18-percent difference, Tom's Guide pointed out. But then of course, the foldable line is an entirely new ballgame altogether given that it is both a phone and tablet, thus being entirely different in terms of its thick, resilient display design, internal components and handset structure, so this is quite understandable.

Yet why will it turn out lighter than the rest of the Z Fold models? Tom's Guide revealed it's due to the slightly lower battery capacity of 4,380mAh than the 4,500mAh of the Z Fold 2, which surely gets a good amount of weight off the physical foldable.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Specs: Under Display Camera, Snapdragon 888, S-Pen Support

Rumors also have it that it may use an adaptive user interface, with and Under Display Camera, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, with S-Pen support, Android Community reported. There was talk that its cover display and display size would be smaller, yet no specific details have surfaced.

Design-wise, the Z Fold 3 will have a different rear camera module with a slimmer layout, carrying only three sensors. Other leaks claimed that these sensors are similar to the Z Fold 2, which feature a 12MP primary camera, 12MP ultrawide and 12MP telephoto with two times optical zoom, Tech Radar revealed. The cover display camera is likewise no different from the Z Fold 2, having the same 10MP lens. However, the most glaring change lies on the selfie camera, which is now 16MP, unlike the 10MP in the Z Fold 2 and functions as an under display cam, which is the first-ever for a Samsung device.

As for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3's availability, reports say that we may expect it to roll out in the summer, around July or August, together with another swanky foldable--the Galaxy Z Flip 3. In terms of pricing, no details are available yet, but knowing that the Z Fold 2 costs around $2000, users expect the Z Fold 3 to cost the same price if not more.

