‘Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead’ Update: Complete Details and How to Install New Zombie Mode for PC

A new zombie game mode has been added to the "Watch Dogs: Legion."

"Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead" is a co-op four player mode featuring supply missions and objectives. The game is available for an alpha test on PC.

If you enjoyed playing "Watch Dogs: Legion," then get ready for a surprise because "Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead" is a lot more different from its original counterpart. New game plans and strategies need to be used to complete your mission! But don't worry, you'd still get a chance of killing plenty of zombies.

'Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead' Complete Details

"Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead" puts you in a game with four other players (co-op or AI) in the zombie-filled streets of London. Tech Spot reported that the main goal is to steal resource packages and get them to the indicated extraction point. Survive and complete the supply run with all your teammates to earn "Z-Creds," which you can use to buy weapons and gadgets for subsequent runs.

Players will start their game with a randomly assigned survivor and gadget. Note that you cannot export leveled characters from the campaign mode to the "Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead" game mode. This is because the gameplay standpoint, mechanics, and objectives make the new game mode different from the campaign playstyle.

Pro Tips to Complete Objectives

Increase your chances of winning by following some of these pro tips for "Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead":

Play the new "Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead" with your friends or other online players. Players can help you prioritize objectives better than AI characters who would only follow and support gunfire with your character.

Divide tasks among teammates: Depending on your game style, you could try splitting up your team to search for supplies individually and complete the mission faster. You could also rely on them to provide gunfire support with dense zombie sections on the map.

Bait the zombies: Traditionally, zombie game modes tell you to shoot all undead on sight. However, for the "Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead," you could use zombies to your advantage. Try luring zombies to other enemies to help you sneak inside their camps while they are busy fighting each other.

How to Install New Zombie Mode for PC

Unfortunately, the new zombie game mode is in its alpha test phase and is only available for PC devices. Ubisoft said that when it reaches the beta phase, "Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead" would be available for consoles, Stadia and Luna.

To download "Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead" on PC, you need to do the following steps:

Download and create an account on Ubisoft Connect app or website

Under "Free Games," you should see the "Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead."

Download and Install.

Try the new game mode, which is available now!



