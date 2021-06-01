US Rental Assistance Program: How to Get Rent Funding in New York, California and Other States [Requirements, Online Application]

Are you having problems paying rent, especially since you recently lost your job or have no source of income during this pandemic? The government is willing to support you by paying up to 13 months of your rental!

Landlords can also apply for this financial aid. Here is what you need to know.

The pandemic discouraged you from leaving the house, making it extremely hard to earn some money. Unfortunately, bills and rental fees wait for no one. Landlords and homeowners could also feel the devastation of losing their sources of income. Even worse, the problem continues to exist indefinitely while the pandemic continues.

Fortunately, the government is willing to aid you by providing financial assistance. YouTuber Real Estate Asset Protection said that the government could pay your rental not only for the incoming months but also for the bills up to a year back. You would need to apply online and check for qualifications to receive the money.



US Rental Assistance Program in New York, California, Other States: How to Get Rent Funding

Even though the government assures you that financial aid will be provided for rental bills -- the amount received, qualifications, and delivery date would matter according to your local community. You need to comply with the requirements outlined by their Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) Programs. Luckily, you can check on these details online.

The US Department of the Treasury lists the different states with their website link where you can submit your application for rental aid. Scrolling near the bottom, Tribes and Tribally Designated Housing Entities (TDHEs) would also receive financial support by following the requirements indicated.

You can also check the National Low Income Housing Coalition online spreadsheet that indicates the programs available, tenant eligibility, number of months covered, contact information, and other related details for rental assistance in each state.

Read Also: Stimulus Check Update: How to Get Up to $16,000 for Child Care Expenses [Requirements, Online Forms]

Fourth Stimulus Check and Government Financial Assistance

While millions of Americans wait out on updates for the fourth stimulus check, the government has been building multiple financial aid programs for eligible American families. The government has a lot of money to give you, you just need to know where to look. Yahoo Finance reported on some of the programs you could apply for.

Child Tax Credit Expansion: Families with children or dependents could expect financial aid from the stimulus relief bill to be hitting their banks in the next six weeks. Eligible applicants can receive up to $7,200 per family. You can opt to receive the money in a lump sum.

Unemployment Assistance: The government provides approximately $300 per week for eligible individuals struggling with their employment status. Note that gig workers, freelancers, independent contractors, and other related fields could also receive the monetary benefit.

Tax Exemption: To ensure that all the money from financial aid programs would reach your pockets and support your families, the government implements a $10,200 tax exemption on the money you are due to receive.

Plus Up payment: You might be due to more payment than provided by the government through the first, second, and third stimulus checks. Follow-up payments are made through the Plus-Up system.

Related Article: Fourth Stimulus Check Tracker: Possible $2000 Payment Gets Boost, Other Options Revealed