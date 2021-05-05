Stimulus Check Tracker and Other Payments: How to File for $300 Weekly Unemployment Compensation, Benefits Online

The Biden Administration continues to provide financial support to all American citizens by getting enough money to eligible individuals. On top of the stimulus check payments, child tax credit payment, and tax refund, you might also be entitled to $300 of weekly unemployment benefits. Here is everything you need to know if you qualify and how to apply.

Unemployment benefits are for individuals who need the extra money in these difficult times amid the pandemic. You might be one of the many Americans suffering from unemployment or furlough issues with their jobs despite the need to make a living. Luckily, the government is providing weekly funds to support you and your families.

$300 Weekly Unemployment Compensation: How Do I Qualify

Cnet reported that people who are eligible to receive unemployment benefits fall under these categories:

You or a family member have been infected by COVID-19 and cannot work.

A doctor has advised you to self-quarantine.

Your workplace closed due to the coronavirus.

You're not working because you have to care for children or other family members who would otherwise attend a school or another facility.

College students who worked a job last year -- even a part-time one.

The financial support also includes Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and the workers who typically do not receive unemployment insurance. This includes gig workers, freelancers, self-employed, independent contractors, and other related occupations.

How Much Money Do I Receive

After applying, the state calculates the money the applicant receives based on their gross income and tax returns. Depending on your state jurisdiction and policies, the money is typically between $300 to $600. Also, depending on the state, some might provide as low as 12 weeks of monetary support up, while some reach up to 30 weeks.

$10200 Tax Exemption

Despite receiving monetary support, some individuals might have tax bills and credits. To ensure that you can use the money. The government provides a tax exemption to the first $10,200 unemployment benefits received.

To know more about how to apply for the benefit, check out this online article. Note, however, that not all states provide the tax break. The 13 states who do not offer tax exemptions are: Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and West Virginia.

Unemployment Insurance Policy

To take advantage of these financial benefits, quickly update your tax returns and employment status. You can check if you qualify in your state's unemployment insurance policy by checking on their labor office through this website.

Search for your state address from the drop-down box. Click "Search." This would automatically provide you with the General information on the Unemployment Insurance program, how to claim the benefit online, how to claim by phone call and the coronavirus update of that state.

Note that the qualifications, eligibility status, filing requirements, monetary amount, and the number of weekly payments depend entirely on each individual state and its local jurisdiction.



