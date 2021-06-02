'GTA 6' Leak Hints Rockstar Could Announce New Game Soon: Release Date, Map Leaks, and More Rumors

A new level of hype is coming in for "Grand Theft Auto VI." Apparently, the "GTA 6" release date, gameplay, and more in-game information could be revealed earlier than expected.

Auto Evolution reported on a few different leaks for the next big installment of the "Grand Theft Auto" game series. "GTA" fans, gamers, and enthusiasts have argued, presented, and debunked numerous leaks in these last few days, so much so that finding accurate information is a tall order. However, the latest rumors show an exciting potential on a different scale--higher than any of the previous rumors.

'GTA 6' Leak Reveals Potential Release Date, Announcement

A Reddit post went viral for showing a "GTA 6" leak on an image highlighting major updates on "GTA 5."

According to the leak, "GTA 5" aims to redesign itself to support VR, improve vehicle performance, receive four updates on the "GTA 6" marketing campaign, improve and redesign AI systems, increase traffic and pedestrian density, and other such improvements.

Note the third option, where the line quoted specifically say, "GTA Online receiving 4 large updates leading into the GTA 6 Marketing Campaign, which will take place over live events." This heavily implies that "GTA Online" will market the upcoming "GTA 6" through live events.

Players from "Fortnite" and "Call of Duty: Warzone" should be familiar with live events. These are usually cinematics, trailers, or teasers for a new event or game presented through the existing main mission. Often, this would tease a lot about the gameplay, characters and mission for the next game.

"GTA 6" is expected to release around 2023. However, for a game with a lot of years in development, a quick preview of the "GTA 6" gameplay might be possible.

To give you an idea, here is how "Call of Duty: Warzone" teased "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War" in a live event.



'GTA 6' Release Date, Map Leaks and More Rumors

Recently, a few more leaks on "GTA 6," such as a Rio de Janeiro theory, have come out. Unfortunately, Rockstar is keeping all official details of the "GTA 6" under the wraps. There are no available means to validate if these rumors are accurate or fan-made.

Because of the game's nature of carrying a massive amount of content, "GTA 6" is unlikely to speed up its release to an earlier date. However, a live event teaser and marketing campaign for "GTA 6" is certainly possible. Theoretically, it has a high success rate since "GTA 5" and "GTA Online" have big servers, and advertisers gain a large audience.

Take these updates, leaks, and rumors with a grain of salt. On the flipside, Rockstar might not be ready to present any form or content in relation to "GTA 6." So keep an eye out for updates. However, do not expect that the next big patch would automatically contain "GTA 6" teasers.

