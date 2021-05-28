iPhone 13 Design Change and Upgrades: Sensor Shift Camera Stabilization, New Face ID Notch Teased [RUMOR]

The latest iPhone 13 rumors say that the smartphone will features a design change with a smaller notch, as well as a significant spec upgrade on the camera..

One of the best features Apple Users look forward to is Face ID. Facial ID recognition that automatically unlocks your iPhone is a convenient feature today, especially since the pandemic warns you against touching contaminated objects. For what it's worth, Face ID works even if you are wearing your face mask!

Early reports noted that iPhone 13 has a smaller notch, which complements its rumored LTPS OLED technology display and even improves overall smartphone efficiency and battery life. Unfortunately, a smaller notch might compromise the camera performance of the smartphone.

iPhone 13 Upgrades

9to5mac reported that iPhones will adopt voice coil motors (VCM) technology in all new iPhone models. The incoming iPhone 13 with its smaller notch is expected to be equipped with the A15 Bionic processor built on a 5nm+ process, a clear upgrade from its predecessor, the A14 Bionic chip.

In terms of hardware, iPhone 13 has enough capacity to store a large battery and a 1TB storage option. Lastly, it was reported that iPhone 13 would have a minor change in the camera mount and buttons around the device.

Its predecessor, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, uses sensor-shift OIS technology with precise stabilization for camera performance. The same system runs on iPhone 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, and most other Pro cameras on the iPhone line. All iPhone 13 models, however, are reported to be equipped with the same technology.

iPhone 13 Design Change on Face ID Notch Teased

Along with the A15 processor, the new iPhone 13 lineup is expected to have 120Hz displays and overall improved camera systems. Although the notch design might be visibly smaller, upgrades for it are undoubtedly being added.

Leaked photos and image renders taken from the iPhone 13 showed that the camera is plenty good by itself. Screenrant reported that the system uses two methods to enhance camera performance. First is reducing the size of Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL) chips used for Face ID 3D sensors. The overall size has been reduced by 40-50 percent compared to the iPhone 12.

The second is a different placement for the earpiece speaker, now located at the top frame of the rumored iPhone 13. The notch, however, is expected to function in the same way it does with the previous models. Regardless of the hardware shape and size nearly halfway reduced, the Face ID recognition is expected to be equally fast and accurate as it is today.

While there might be no difference in performance, the familiar functionality and smaller notch mean a bigger display and working interface for users. Right now, iPhone 13 advertises an aesthetically different design that should be easy to spot in Apple stores as soon as it is released.

