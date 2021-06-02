2022 Toyota GR 86 US Release Date, Price: Complete Power Specs, Interior Design and More Features

Lucid dreams of driving flashy sports car on the road? Well, it's about to come true, as swanky meets affordability with the U.S. version of the 2022 Toyota GR 86--an insane speedster ready to capture your imagination.

"Put a smile on your face," says Toyota Gazoo Racing Chief Engineer Toshiaki Noda, as quoted in Motor Trend, as he knows too well how the 2022 GR 86 can surely delight the racer in us.

2022 Toyota GR 86 Specs: Monster 2.4-Liter, 228-hp Flat-Four Engine

Its two rear-wheel-drive coupes offer a larger 2.4-liter, 228-horsepower flat-four and other chassis enhancements that will make the 2022 GR 86 fun to drive, Car and Driver noted. It has the same basic features of its predecessor 2017 Toyota 86, with upturned headlights, gaping front bumper opening, and tapering rear roofline that makes it look so fast even if it is not moving. Add to those a ducktail rear spoiler and an eye-catching hood that makes it a class of its own.

Observers, however, can't help but compare it to the awfully identical Subaru BRZ.

Just like its predecessor, the Toyota 2022 GR 86 carries two small seats that are foldable to expand the trunk. It also has an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 7.0-inch digital gauge cluster with the Apple Carplay and Android Auto, Motor Trend added.

2022 Toyota GR 86 Top Speed: Reach 60mph in 6.1 secs

Yet boasting how much of a speedster the 2022 GR 86 is, Toyota touts that it can reach a speed of 60 miles per hour in 6.1 seconds. With its GR (Gazoo Racing) classification, it is likely to achieve that speed--or maybe faster, it seems.

Toyota will roll out two versions of the 2022 GR 86: the standard GR 86 and the GR 86 Premium. In addition, its 2.4 liter flat-four engine--which makes 228 horsepower at 7000 rpm and 184 pound-feet of torque at 3,700 rpm--would have gains of 23 hp and 28 lb-ft, respectively, compared to the 2020 Toyota 86 (per Road Show by Cnet).

2022 Toyota GR 86 Release Date, Price and More

It will also have a standard manual transmission, with optional automatic transmission which will bring power to the rear wheels. The standard GR 86 will have 17-inch Michelin Primacy HP tires, with the GR 86 premium wearing the Michelin Pilot Sport. Behind these wheels are 11.6-inch front and 11.4-inch rear brake rotors.

Its aluminum roof should allow a lower center of gravity, with the new seats, aluminum fenders, and a redesigned muffler making the sports car's weight under control. Its 2,800 pounds is acceptable, given the flashy, superb stuff that goes with it, Motor1 posted.

Its torsional rigidity, Toyota claims, will further make the GR 86 a delight to drive.

The sports car's interiors are also top draw, with Premium models clad in a mix of Alcantara and leather. Both models will also come with Toyota's Star Safety Sense system, a driver guidance suite that in simple terms, keep you driving straight and avoid hit other vehicles while backing up.

The two variants of the Toyota 2022 GR 86 sports car will reach car dealers in November, with price expectations to start around $31,000, Motor Trend pointed out.



