'No Man's Sky' Prisms Update: Extreme Weather, Adoptable Companions, and New Rewards

"No Man's Sky" released its new "Prisms" update, bringing an entirely different level of premium gaming experience. There are a lot of changes to be mentioned, including adoptable pets and new weather conditions.

The game is a popular survival title first released in 2016 with much anticipation. The game features an open world with over 30 hours of story lore. Players get a chance to experience dogfight, race Exocrafts, build colonies, explore, trade, fight and survive. Note that the game is also available on multiplayer mode, so you can play with friends! Lastly, the game is playable in virtual reality mode, making it an immersive experience.

Over the years, the game only continues to build up with new improvements. This June 2 marks the date for the "No Man's Sky Prisms" update, which brings a lot of new in-game content.

'No Man's Sky' Prisms Update

Sean Murray from the NoMansSky Twitter account posted some of the highlights in the "No Man's Sky Prisms" update.

No Man's Sky Prisms



😍Reflections

🐰Fur

🐛Flying Pets

🔮Refractions

☂Rain + Weather

🚀More Stars

👾Bytebeat Expansion

😎Parallax Occlusion Mapping

🌌New Warp Effects

😭Improved Photo Mode

🍾New Particle Effects

🌈Improved Light Shafts

💎DLSS

🌼Increased Biome Detail



Out Now! pic.twitter.com/y7D7S7syEw — Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) June 2, 2021

The two-minute video trailer attached explains the new changes, such as screen space reflections and improve lighting quality. Both additions recreated the game to a higher quality that makes it feel more realistic.

The next time you play your "No Man's Sky" game, you should see these significant changes. Perhaps you could now use the reflections to observe your surroundings better, including situations where you're fighting against players or hunting new creatures.

Speaking of creatures, Prism has exciting good news. The creatures and players can befriend as companions have been increased virtually to every lifeform they can encounter. it should be noted that the video banner from the tweet features the character riding one of these creatures. This gives players another option for transportation aside from their exocrafts.

Playstation Life reported on the full patch notes for "No Man's Sky" Update 3.5 Prisms. The note features: screen space reflections, volumetrics, parallax occlusion mapping, refractions, rain and weather, visual and audio quality, photo mode, creatures and companions, bytebeat, UI and quality of life, and other bug fixes and optimizations.

Can I Play 'No Man's Sky' Prisms?

Comicbook reported that the "No Man's Sky Prisms" update is made to support high end and next-gen gaming systems like PCs, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X. Players who have the DLSS technology supported on Nvidia RTX graphics cards will also get an extra edge on the visual rendering of the game.

The "Prisms" update is free and available to any player who has already bought the "No Man's Sky" game. If you want to buy one now, you can get the game on the Xbox market. The game is available for Xbox One X and PC format and costs around $59.99.

"No Man's Sky Prisms" update brings many new changes into the game with their "Prisms" patch. While the graphics and companions are the most exciting, the patch also adds a lot of gameplay improvements. So don't miss out on this fantastic game and start playing the "No Man's Sky" now!

