Nintendo Switch Pro June 4 Release Date Leaked—Price, Specs and More!

Excitement is mounting as leaks, rumors, and unofficial reports sprout on the eagerly awaited release of the Nintendo Switch Pro.

What seems to be consistent in these reports is that the launch of the Nintendo console's first major upgrade since its inception in 2017 will happen before the online Electronics Entertainment Expo (E3) on June 11.

Nintendo Switch Pro June Release Date, $486 Price

Pocket-lint reported that Nintendo is set to announce its update to the Switch next week, as it claimed to have seen the new console in a French retailer stock database. Based on the leak, the rumored Nintendo Switch Pro is said to be priced at €399 or $486.

The website also embedded a Twitter post showing a screengrab of the stock keeping unit and webpage product listing, which is not yet online. While the price invites much interest, the leak would further add validation to rumors circulating of a pre-E3 release of the Nintendo Switch Pro.

Info Nintend'Alerts ! La console #NintendoSwitchPro listée dans la base de données Boulanger au prix de 399€ ! Pas encore visible sur le site ! pic.twitter.com/2ll7tyumrg — Nintend'Alerts (@nintendalerts) June 2, 2021

Nintendo Switch Pro Leaks and Other Rumors

GamesRadar, on the other hand, posted more leaks revealing some extra exciting news. Based on a separate Twitter leak, the Nintendo Switch Pro is rumored to be revealed even earlier--as early as this week! The Twitter account of ControLeaks, which is focused on game-related leaks, said pre-orders for the console will go live on Friday, June 4.

We have received and verified a screenshot from a big retailer's internal system that shows a new Switch hardware-related listing will go live on June 4 (around midnight).



That's all we have for now, there's no other data / attributes in the listing right now. pic.twitter.com/fhEzNVORNn — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) June 1, 2021

GamesRadar also claimed receiving and verifying a supposed screenshot of a hardware listing from a major retailer that reveal the Switch Pro will go on sale around midnight of June 4.

Last week, a separate leak came from another retailer, Amazon Mexico, which inadvertently showed a listing for the Nintendo Switch Pro. While the retailer deleted the listing right away, eagle-eyed fans took copies and shared the details online.

Nintendo Switch Pro Features, Specs

The new Switch Pro will be more powerful than its predecessor, offering a higher resolution 4K OLED screen support, enhanced, upgraded Nvidia chipset with Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS). A bigger screen is likewise rumored, together with an improved stand and an Ethernet port for faster download speeds. This is definitely a much welcome change, given that the original console is four years old!

Reports said that Nintendo chose to announce the new console ahead of E3 to allow developers to prepare their Switch Pro-optimized games for Nintendo Direct or the E3, and a The Verge report confimed this saying that the company is promising an event "focusing exclusively on Nintendo Switch games mainly releasing in 2021."

It also confirms that Nintendo won't be announcing any new hardware on E3, which means it could unveil it before or after the event. Based on these leaks, however, it seems the launch is likely before the E3.

Of course, fans won't have to wait for long to confirm if the Nintendo Switch Pro will indeed be released. Stay tuned for more updates!

