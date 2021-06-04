'Dead by Daylight' Stranger Things Skins and Cosmetics: Transform Steve Harrington to Jonathan Byers!

"Dead by Daylight" players are getting a lot of exciting in-game content for June. Players can now buy the new "Stranger Things" skins and cosmetics while also getting a first look for the "Resident Evil" crossover coming soon.

The "Dead by Daylight" game is adding amazing new horror crossovers to its already massive library. In a nutshell, the gameplay features four survivors and one killer hunting them. Players get a chance to take the role of the horror show/game's protagonists/antagonist.

Aside from its original game and characters, "Dead by Daylight" has DLC content for "A Nightmare on Elm Street," "The Saw Chapter," "Silent Hill," "Left Behind," "Ghost Face," and many more others. The highlights for June in-game content would be a new update for "Stranger Things" and "Resident Evil" DLC.

'Dead by Daylight' Stranger Things Skins and Cosmetics

Screenrant reported that "Stranger Things" was first introduced to the game in 2019. However, the playable characters are given upgraded cosmetics starting June 3. A quick preview for the new Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers is shown in their official YouTube trailer.



The new cosmetic collection is actually a Legendary Set for the pre-existing playable character: Steve Harrington. The skin would feature a Jonathan Byers with his signature jeans and jacket look, paired with a longer and less kempt hairstyle. The Jonathan Byers Legendary Skin will cost 1485 Auric Cells.

The new Nancy Wheeler, however, is not a legendary set. It will feature a new look labeled as "The Impulsive Activist" with a shorter hairstyle and rugged-looking appearance. The Nancy Wheeler Skin will cost 1080 Auric Cells.

Note that while the characters may have changed their appearance, these skills and perks will remain the same.

'Dead by Daylight' Resident Evil Coming June 15

Also, watch out for some major "Resident Evil" in-game content additions this month! The "Resident Evil" DLC will feature not only two new legendary survivors, but also the special enemy Nemesis and his new playground. A Playstation Blog listed some of the highlights for "Resident Evil."

The new map addition will be "The Raccoon City Police Station," a famous location featured in both "Resident Evil 2" and "Resident Evil 3." This will be the biggest map added to the "Dead by Daylight" game library. Also, the title would be improving the in-game evil NPC "The Entity." Expect meeting this creature with almost every corning in the new map.

The new Killer added to the game is Nemesis. This enemy will cause extreme mutations that accumulate damage over time. Nemesis' main weapon would be his Tentacles, which is an in-game equivalent to a mutated whip.

Survivors also need to watch out for the new AI enemy addition, featuring hordes of zombies. Zombies move slowly, but they will roam actively on the map. Getting hit by their attacks will inflict a "Contaminated" status on the survivor.

Log in to "Dead by Daylight" now and check these exciting new additions for July!

