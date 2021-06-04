Marvel 'Loki' Series: Complete Release Dates Per Episode, Trailer, Where to Watch Online

The trickster god played by Tom Hiddleston is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Disney Plus' "Loki" series.

This will be MCU's third television show on Disney's streaming platform, following "WandaVision" and "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." Kate Herron directs all six episodes of the new series and Michael Waldron created, wrote and executive-produced it.

Marvel 'Loki' Trailer

As the god of mischief and tricks, expect no less than a proper mishmash of time and space, as fans are introduced to the Time Variance Authority and multiple realities. From what we can gather from the trailers, though, the story picks up as the 2012 version of Loki.

That's the Loki who steals the Space Stone in "Avengers: Endgame," SyFy noted. Because of that fun little escape, the space-time continuum got messed up.

Loki gets forcibly hired by the Time Variance Authority and that is how the series starts.

We're introduced to Mobius M. Mobius, played by Owen Wilson. He is Loki's handler and knows all about the Nordic god. Gugu Mbatha-Raw is also a member of the Time Variance Authority. Other cast members include Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant.

If you've taken a good look at the poster, you may have noticed the cute clock character, that's Miss Minutes, the Time Variance's talking clock mascot.

In an interview for Empire's June 2021 issue, Hiddleston talked about Loki's character at this point in time, er space, er... rippled time-space continuum.

"There's very little self-awareness at this point," he said. Hiddleston also stressed wanting to preserve the dreshness of the show. He went back to the logo of the show, which he said "seems to refresh and restore" with its shifting fonts and shapes--a nod to the god's shapeshifting capabilities.

Hiddleston added the the show is about identity and integrating the "disparate fragments of the many selves that he can be."

It's also worth to note that 2012 Loki was power hungry and insatiable, so any memories you have about Loki from the movies after, including "Thor: Ragnarok," can be taken with a grain of salt.

Easter eggs also hint that Thor and Heimdall might make an appearance, although that's just from Loki mentioning their names, so who knows?

'Loki' Season 1 Release Date Schedule

Episode 1 will be released on June 9, midnight PT/3.a. ET/8 a.m. GMT, according to CNET. The other five episodes to follow will then be available every Wednesday after.

So that will be:

Episode 1: June 9

Episode 2: June 16

Episode 3: June 23

Episode 4: June 30

Episode 5: July 7

Episode 6: July 14

The schedule makes sure it doesn't clash with Disney's new Star Wars television show, "The Bad Batch" that is released on Fridays.

Where to watch Loki

The new MCU television show will be available on Disney Plus. If you haven't subscribed yet, it's $8 a month.

Disney Plus holds a plethora of your favorite Disney and Pixar films and television shows. It also hosts the filmed version of the Broadway musical "Hamilton" and other amazing musicals. Disney classics and new loves are also included in their list.

Of course, Marvel Studios and the "Star Wars' franchise will also be available on the streaming platform.

Disney Plus also have a growing catalogue from 20th Century Studios and National Geographic.

