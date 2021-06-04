NZXT Z590 Motherboard Review: Power Specs, 128 GB Ram Hyped Up for Rocket Lake Mid-Range

The next-generation NZXT N7 Z590 Intel motherboard is now available in the market! The new motherboard brings significant improvements to rear IO and overclocking potential compared to last year's NZXT N7 Z490. This article will tell you about the motherboard's full specs, features and if you should buy it now.

Game Revolution's first impressions on the new NZXT N7 Z590 is a sleek and premium motherboard featuring a design style that is the first of its kind. Most notable is the white armor plate covering the PCB. While it needs to be tested if this armor improves or reduces heating, it does an excellent job of giving an extra style that most PC builders need to customize for themselves.

NZXT Z590 Motherboard Power Specs and Ports

Tom's Hardware shared the full specifications found in the NZXT N7 Z590 Motherboard. Specs and ports are as follows:

Chipset: Z590

Form Factor: ATX

Voltage Regulator: 12 Phase (12+2, 50A MOSFETs)

Video Ports: (1) HDMI v2.0

USB Ports: (1) USB 3.2 Gen 2, Type-C (10 Gbps), (3) USB 3.2 Gen 2, Type-A (10 Gbps), (4) USB 3.2 Gen 1, Type-A (10 Gbps) and (2) USB 2.0 (480 Mbps)

Network Jacks: (1) 2.5 GbE

Audio Jacks: (5) Analog + SPDIF

CrossFire/SLI: AMD CrossFireX

DIMM slots: (4) DDR4 4600(OC), 128GB Capacity

M.2 slots: (1) PCIe 4.0 x4 / PCIe (up to 80mm) and (1) PCIe 3.0 x4 / PCIe and SATA (up to 80mm)

Diagnostics Panel: Q-LED

Ethernet Controller(s): (1) RealtekRTL8125BG 2.5 GbE

Wi-Fi / Bluetooth: (1) Intel AX210 WiFi 6, 2x2 160 Hz/6 GHz, MU-MIMO, OFDMA, BT 5.2

HD Audio Codec: Realtek ALC1220

When bought, the retail packaging should include a few accessories:

Motherboard Guide

Wi-Fi Antenna

(4) SATA cables

(2) Screw package for M.2 sockets

NZXT Z590 Hyped Up Features

PC Gamer reported that the N7 Z590 is based on the Intel flagship Z590 chipsets for the 11th Gen Core desktop processors, such as Rocket Lake. However, a closer look at the hardware shows that the performance will fall more or less mid-range.

The motherboard uses a six-layer PCB and 12+2 DrMOS power phase design. It also has four unreinforced DRAM slots that should support up to 128 GB RAM. For storage, the board could hold four SATA 6Gbps ports and two M.2 slots for SSDs.

YouTuber Optimum Tech opened up the NZXT motherboard BIOS and reported using a simple but familiar interface used by most other brands, including Asus and Gigabyte motherboards. Therefore, you should have no problems when customizing the N7 Z590 to work on overclocking speeds.

Overall, the NZXT N7 Z590 shows a lot of potential and good functions but nothing "super impressive." It stands as a good budget alternative choice for computer builders who want a mid-tier motherboard and uses NZXT products. It will also be a good beginner motherboard if you're only starting out on the PC-building experience. Price is estimated to sell on $280.

More reviews on the NZXT Z590 are expected to come soon as more customers use the product, but based on the specs and early impressions, it is certainly looking good.



