2022 Subaru BRZ vs. Toyota GR 86: Price, Release Date, Aero Upgrades and Other Unique Features

Two new generations of Japanese car models are making their debut next year, and to many car fans, they're even considered twins.

The Subaru BRZ and the Toyota GR 86 have been joined at the hip since inception, literally. The two car models were a joint venture project between Subaru and Toyota, according to HotCars. The flat-four engine is by Subaru while the body is by Toyota.

That's why they look alike but they do sport some features unique to just the one model.

Subaru BRZ vs. Toyota GR 86 Similarities

If we know anything from their previous models, the 2022 Toyota GR 86 and the 2022 Subaru BRZ will be sharing the same 2.4-liter flat-four engine, Motor Trend reported.

Six-speed automatic and six-speed manual transmissions will be available for the coupes that both sport the rear-wheel-drive system.

Although on paper, it looks like the performance might have a little variation, as the BRZ ponies up 4 horsepower less than the GR 86, TractionLife added.

The BRZ has 228 horsepower and can go 0-62 miles per hour in 6.5 seconds. The GR 86 houses 232 horsepower and can go 0-62 mph in 6.3 seconds.

The interior, according to TractionLife, doesn't see too much of a difference except the upholstery and the badging, which GR 86 has while BRZ doesn't have any.

That's just about where the similarities lie.

2022 Subaru BRZ Specs

The exterior of the BRZ can surely catch someone's eye on the road, especially in the WR Blue Pearl body color, HotCars said.

The black-finished grille is stretched to cover the LED fog lights and the badge sits in the middle of all that, looking like a six-star bearing third eye. The most noticeable additions the BRZ is sporting for its new generation are the aerodynamic elements.

The huge carbon fiber rear wing is definitely a highlight, with the inside of its side trim featuring a pair of neatly integrated LED strips. HotCars added you can't miss that the car is an STI model because you can find the logo on the rear diffuser attachment, a section across the very top of the rear windscreen, and on the front fenders.

If rear wings aren't your cup of tea, a rear-trunk spoiler is also available. Also made of carbon fiber, it adds some extra performance but keeps the changes more subtle.

Up front and under the hood, you can find a flexible V-bar that is designed to increase the rigidity of the car at the front and to sharpen the overall handling of the BRZ.

There's also the performance muffler with STI branded pipes that could potentially add a bit more horsepower.

A set of very stylish 18-inch BBS forged wheels can also be ordered with the STI package.

On the inside, you get what you need with a simple enough center console that doesn't look like a keyboard invited its friends over for a party. The leather-trimmed upholstery and shift knob looks sleek and dual-zone automatic climate control comes standard as well, HotCars noted.

The entertainment feature includes a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It has two USB charging ports and Bluetooth streaming is still available.

It also boasts the eight-speaker sound system and a subwoofer is available as an option should you prefer a thicker, more solid sound.

2022 Subaru BRZ Price and Release Date

The starting price for this Japanese coup is estimated to be $31,000, according to Card And Driver. It's all estimates for now since no official release from Subaru has divulged how much the 2022 BRZ will cost. Considering the prices of other coupes, this is a great price for the performance you'll be getting.

The BRZ will be available globally by fall this year, Subaru said.

