'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' PS5 Upgrade: How to Download PlayStation 5 Version for Free

The hit "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" on the Playstation 4 is set to receive a new update that will allow players to experience 4K dynamic resolution at 60 frames per second, with faster loading times of the game's Intergrade version for the Playstation 5 (PS5).

As Square Enix has made Update 1.02 available, players can login to the PS4 version of the game and upload their saves to get ready for the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade," which will be released on June 10, Games Radar noted. This will allow players to easily and quickly jump into an ongoing save on the new, improved PS5 version, and pick up where they left off. Trophies unlocked in the PS4 version will automatically be unlocked in the next-gen update.

'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' PS5 Upgrade Free for PS4 Users

The nicest thing about this update is that it's free. If you purchased the PS4 version of the game, you can get this upgrade at no cost. This means players can upload their old saves then download them onto the PS5 in the new version of the game quick and easy.

It is worth noting, however, that not all owners of the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" can get this free upgrade. Players of the game on the Playstation Plus, wherein it was offered for free, are not eligible for this offer. They should purchase the new PS5 game at its full price.

In terms of content, the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" base game remains the same in Intergrade. However, quite expectedly, "Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade" will have superior graphics and can be switched between 4K resolution in Graphics Mode and 60 fps in Performance Mode.

The "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" PS5 version also offers a dedicated photo mode, a feature that was removed in the original Playstation 4 title, Cnet reported.

'Final Fantasy 7 Remake': Yuffie DLC

On the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" PS5 version, new content is also offered such as the Episode Intermission that will feature the fan favorite Yuffie. This will let players encounter something new. Even if they have completed the journey through Midgar, this should be a compelling reason to go back to an old save.

However, the Yuffie downloadable content (DLC) is not free with the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" PS5 upgrade, HITC reported. Players need to pay $19.99 to receive the Yuffie DLC if you are eligible for the free "Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade" upgrade. If you are not eligible, you need to purchase the full Standard or De Luxe Editions and download the Yuffie DLC separately.

The PS5 has been out of stock, and restock updates have been closely followed by many. New restocks are said to be scheduled this week, though, so keep following those reliable restock alerts. There is, however, a digital-only model at $400 and one with a disc drive at $500.

Upgrading PS4 Games to PS5

With its backward compatibility, you can play your PS4 games on the PS5 and even get an upgrade through the PlayStation Network. This would download the extra components needed for the PS5 features. You can likewise play a physical PS4 game on the PS5, provided that the new-gen Sony console has a disc drive.

When playing, you would need to use the game's PS4 disc when using the PS5. However, upgrading this way won't allow you to snag a free digital copy of the game. You would need to download the PS5 update from the Playstation Network, in which case won't require a PS5-specific disc.

