Third Stimulus Check Update: 2.3 Million Payments Sent--How to Track Your Payment Online, Via USPS

Another round of third stimulus check payments officially got sent out on Wednesday. An amount of $1,400 was issued to each eligible person. Here is how you can claim them and estimate when the payment would arrive on your doorstep.

CNBC reported that a new wave of stimulus check payments has been sent out on June 10. The government announced that more than 2.3 million checks have been distributed, approximately amounting to $4.2 billion. These payments are roughly broken to around $1400 per person, plus another $1,400 per eligible dependent of individuals and families.

Among the money released, 1.1 million of the checks--approximately $2.5 billion--were paid to eligible individuals as plus-up payment. Also, 900,000 checks or about $1.9 billion were paid to individuals or families who recently filed their tax returns with the IRS and did not any previous record since.

How Can I Get The Stimulus Payment?

The government knows you need the money, and it's willing to pay you back after you properly file your eligibility requirements and requests. Recently, the state government reported over $16.5 billion worth of forgotten money and property waiting to be claimed. Your money might be included in this list.

You could be eligible for the $1,400 stimulus check payment, or more, if you fall under one of these categories:

Lacking money from the first, second, or third stimulus check

Recently lost your job or financial income

Outdate tax returns dating back to 2019 or before

Overpaid your Tax bills in 2019-2021

Acting as the legal guardian or parent of an eligible dependent (including newborn infants in 2021)

Did not receive unemployment compensation

Did not receive tax exemption

Whenever your money is lacking or missing, IRS does its best to pay you back in a follow-up payment. This is legally called a "Plus-Up" payment. Plus-up payments are being given to people who received less money than they were supposed to--including transactions dated 2019, 2020, and 2021.

To get the money, you need to complete Form 1040 or 1040-SR. Fortunately, both are available on the IRS website. Complete these forms and submit them to your local government to begin the payment process.

When you complete all these steps, you could now start to track when your money might arrive.

Stimulus Check Tracker: How to Check Your Payment Online, Via USPS

Fortunately, online tools are now available for you to track your stimulus check money.

Usually, the IRS would send your money by direct deposit. Contact your local bank and check for possible deposits 30 days before and after the delivery schedule. If the IRS determines that your bank closed the account or you provided an invalid banking address, IRS would send the money to you by paper check via mail.

Eligible individuals can check the IRS Get My Payment tool to track the status of their payment and how it is sent.

Sign up for the "Informed Delivery" Mail Tracking service tool provided by the USPS. Signing up lets you track not only your stimulus check money but also any parcel delivery with your name on it. The USPS Informed Delivery would also give you details such as the specific delivery date when your stimulus check will arrive at your doorstep.



