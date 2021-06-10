2022 Honda Civic Hatchback June Release Date Confirmed—Turbo Engine, 9-Inch Infotainment System Hyped!

The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback will be joining its siblings soon. The Japanese automotive company is just about ready to show the world their updated Civic.

Initially offered as a sedan, then a coupe, now a sleek and redesigned hatchback, the Civic has become the car for just about anyone of nearly any need.

Honda took to Twitter to announce the global debut of the 2022 Civic Hatchback, scheduled for June 23.

2022 Honda Civic Turbo Engine, Transmission

The Honda hatchback will continue to offer a six-speed manual transmission like its predecessors, Car And Driver said. A continuously variable automatic front wheel will be available as well.

Although no official statement has shed light on what kind of engine the hatch will be housing, a lot of fans suspect that the five-door will carry the 180 horsepower turbocharged 1.5-liter inline-four that comes optional on the 2022 Civic sedan.

Other trim levels that could come with the hatch are the LX, Sport and EX.

There could also be new performance variants coming once the hatchback is revealed. The Si and Type R might come standard as a sedan and hatchback respectively.

Motor Authority added that Honda has also improved both the body and chassis stiffness, giving 8 percent better torsional rigidity and 13% better bending rigidity. What this does is improve the ride and handling of the vehicle as well as noise, vibration, and harshness levels.

The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback will make its world premiere on June 23 with a more mature design, an available six-speed manual gearbox, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, as well as two powertrains to choose from, including a 1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder engine. #Honda pic.twitter.com/9ofpP3CtBa — Cole Marzen (@cole_marzen) June 10, 2021

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Specs

In earlier spy shots of the hatchback, Motor Authority noted the sleeker shape. Car And Driver, meanwhile, highlighted that the difference between the hatch and the dean is their B-pillar--with the hatchback having a different greenhouse and possibly more cargo space in the back.

The interior should be identical to its siblings with its handsome and modern design, Cnet added.

All of Civic's onboard tech should be carried over to the hatch as well, so that means since the top-level Touring models get a 9-inch infotainment display and a 10.2-inch digital gauge cluster, so shall the functional five-door.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will come standard and a 12-speaker Bose sound system will definitely give your jams that added boost. Wireless charging for mobile devices will also be available, Motor Authority noted.

Honda is said to be moving its hatchback production from the United Kingdom to its plant in Greensburg, Indiana. This will be the first time a Civic Hatchback has been sourced from a U.S. plant.

People should also expect that the Honda Sensing suite of driver-assistance features will be offered, giving improved adaptive cruise control and lane-centering tech, Cnet added.

To celebrate the debut, Honda is hosting Majid Jordan remixing H.E.R. Civic Tour concert and a sweepstakes entry can get you a chance to win an all-new Honda Civic and other prizes.

The livestream virtual concert and debut will be available on Honda's YouTube channel, June 23, at 9 p.m. Eastern Time/6 p.m. Pacific Time.

Catch the global debut of the all-new 2022 #CivicHatchback on 6/23 on the @HondaStage YouTube channel. 🎶 https://t.co/OyLs5uMKkg — Honda (@Honda) June 10, 2021

