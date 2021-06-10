Google Chrome Bug Is Now Attacking Your Browser: How to Update Desktop, Android Versions With Latest Fix

A security vulnerability was spotted on Google Chrome browsers, and unfortunately, it is categorized as a zero-day exploit. Google quickly sent out a patch fix for Chrome 91, available for download today.

Apply the fix on your desktop and Android browsers immediately before you fall victim to the highly targeted attacks of malicious developers.

The popular web browser, Google Chrome, is currently under attack by a few identified bugs. One of the bugs is reported as a zero-day exploit, meaning that this bug was only discovered after it has successfully infiltrated the Google Chrome system--giving developers zero days to counter with security fixes. Unfortunately, Google did not disclose how long this bug was hiding inside Chrome browsers before it got discovered.

Google is also withholding details of the attack. It is undetermined whether this bug is the type that steals your data, corrupts your system, or adds malicious malware to your device. Regardless of the attack type, Google confirms that bugs have been spotted, and they are classified under High, Critical, and Medium threat levels.

Google Chrome Bug Is Attacking Your Browser -- Zero-Day Exploit

The Hacker News reported the bugs found, labeled under their respective Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) ID number. The list also includes the threat level on each bug and their date of discovery:

CVE-2021-30544 - Critical - 5/24/21

CVE-2021-30545 - High - 4/21/21

CVE-2021-30546 - High - 5/9/21

CVE-2021-30547 - High - 5/18/21

CVE-2021-30548 - High - 5/18/21

CVE-2021-30549 - High - 5/23/21

CVE-2021-30550 - High - 5/23/21

CVE-2021-30551 - High - 6/4/21

CVE-2021-30542 - Medium - 4/20/21

CVE-2021-30545 - Medium - 5/17/21

Note that CVE-2021-30544, the critical level threat, is the identified zero-day exploit. According to Android Police, the security researchers who discovered it, Rong Jian and Guang Go, reported that this bug takes advantage of a "use-after-free flaw in the V8 JavaScript engine" and specifically on BFCache. As a result, the attacker could compromise your computer system by executing arbitrary code to create a "use-after-free error" when you visit a malicious site.

Read Also: Google Play Movies Shutting Down: How to Keep Your Films After July 15th

How to Update Desktop, Android Versions With Google Chrome Update

Fortunately, Google is addressing these security issues with its latest updates. Aside from the bugs identified, it would also fix some of the older bugs like CVE-2021-21148, CVE-2021-21166, CVE-2021-21193, CVE-2021-21206, CVE-2021-21220, and CVE-2021-21224.

Download the newest fix now and protect yourself from these system threats! Update your Chrome to the latest version (91.0.4472.101) by following the steps How to Geek provided:

Desktop Chrome: Chrome automatically gets updates whenever you restart your computer. However, you could also manually check for updates and install them, if necessary. Click the three-dot menu on the top right of the screen, go to "Help" and "About Google Chrome." You will be redirected to a page that shows your current Chrome version. This automatically prompts your browser to search for updates and install them. "Relaunch" the application to complete the process.

Android Chrome: For Android browsers, head to your "Google PlayStore" to update an app. Open your PlayStore "Profile" and open the "My Apps & Games" section. Scroll down until you see "Chrome" and "Install" any new updates available.



Related Article: Google Suffers Epic Fail in Argentina: Tech Giant Fails to Pay Domain Name, Guy Snags It for $5!