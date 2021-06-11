Elon Musk Boasts Tesla Model S Plaid in Epic Reveal! PS5-Level Gaming, Top Speed, Interior, and More

Elon Musk's promised Tesla Model S Plaid officially comes out to the market this week. Tesla Model S Plaid has a lot to offer, such as an improved engine, longer range, and even a PS5-level gaming console inside!

Teased since early January, Tesla Model S Plaid was advertised as the fastest vehicle ever made in Tesla. Musk invested in Model S Plaid to show off only the best the EVs could offer. It adopts most of the technology from previous Tesla models and goes beyond its limits.

Tesla Model S Plaid Specs

The Verge reported the specs of "the quickest production car ever." Most of these details are taken from the June 10 event launching event of the Tesla Model S Plaid, in which Musk hosted the show.

Tesla Model S Plaid has a top speed of 200 mph, peak power of 1020 hp, and 390 mi range. It accelerates from 0-60 mph in approximately 1.99s. The car is powered by the new tri-motor drivetrain, similar to the one developed for Tesla Roadstar. It uses single-speed transmission, and its engine goes up beyond 20000 rpm.

Its exterior design also achieved the lowest drag coefficient (0.208) compared to any other Tesla model. The car is also engineered up to a 5-Star Safety level.



Interior Specs and PS5-Level Gaming

Tesla Model S Plaid uses a unique interior design, significantly different from other Tesla models. Notable features include a yoke steering wheel, landscape main screen, bigger backseat space, and smaller overall trim.

Tesla Model S Plaid also uses a highly intuitive program. Musk quoted that "if you have to do something that the car could have done already - thank should be taken care of." Meaning, Tesla Model S Plaid has all the sensors that could automatically open or lock your doors for you, start up the engine, and advanced self-driving capabilities.

With your hands free, you could enjoy a unique feature available only to Tesla Model S Plaid: PS5-level gaming console. Note, however, that this is not using Sony's PlayStation technology. Instead, Musk said that the car has a pre-built feature that lets you play some games. A tweet by Jeff Tutorials showed the "Cyberpunk" game being played on the 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid. It seems that the gaming rig also comes with its own controller.

Unfortunately, it is not mentioned if PS5 games could be downloaded to the rig or if it uses a different gaming format altogether.

How to Order the Tesla Model S Plaid

Musk announced that Tesla is now delivering the Model S Plaid from their stores. Currently, they have around 25 models available. Musk estimates that they will have more in production over the next few months.

Bloomberg reported that the car costs roughly around $130,000, making it one of the most expensive cars sold by the company.

