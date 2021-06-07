Tesla Plaid Plus Canceled: Elon Musk Confirms Death of Model S Variant—Here's Why

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, took to Twitter yet again to abruptly drop some business-changing news about the electronic vehicle company's most expensive variant of its Model S, the Plaid Plus.

In Musk's tweet earlier on Sunday, he said the original Plaid is "just so good" that there is no need for the Plus variant.

0 to 60mph in under 2 secs. Quickest production car ever made of any kind. Has to be felt to be believed. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2021

Tesla Plaid Plus Canceled

The Tesla Model S Plaid Plus' updated price is a hefty $150,000, with the EV company raising the price by $10,000 earlier last March, CNBC reported.

The Model S Plaid Plus was promised to have a tri-motor sedan that would pony up 1,100 horsepower, 520 miles of range on a fully charged battery, and acceleration from 0 to 60 miles per hour in less than two seconds.

However, orders for it were halted after Tesla removed the variant from its website around the last week of May.

It is unclear what the status of the Plaid Plus pre-orders are since the specs are greyed out of the website, although it still does say "Plaid Plus available in mid-2022."

What now remains is the $119,900 variant of the flagship sedan, the Model S Plaid. Tesla has been teasing the public with its Model S Plaid since 2019, The Verge added.

Why The Tesla Model S Plaid Is 'Just So Good'

Musk announced late last month that the base Tesla Model S Plaid vehicle will be ready to roll out by June 3. But he delayed the "delivery" ceremony to June 10, which will be at the Tesla factory in Fremont Califormia, CNBC added.

Model S Plaid delivery pushed to June 10. Needs one more week of tweak.



This car feels like a spaceship. Words cannot describe the limbic resonance. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 29, 2021

The Model S Plaid has a 390-mile range battery, with 1,020 horsepower and an acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in under two seconds. It also reportedly reaches top speeds of 200 mph, according to The Verge.

The Plaid Model S debuted at Laguna Sec raceway in 2019, finishing the course with a lap time of 96 seconds.

Tesla also showed off their most expensive sedan as part of its Battery Day presentation last September.

Other Reasons Why The Model S Plaid Plus Could Be 'Canceled'

Like many automotive and electronic manufacturing companies, Tesla is grappling with the chip shortage. Semiconductors are vital for anything electronic, from home appliances, phones, computers to vehicles.

The shortage, which really took a toll on the industries last year, got microchip manufacturers scrambling to meet demands, leading to a lot of delays in electronics launches and car manufacturing. Effects that we're still experiencing to this day, per CNBC.

Although it looks like companies are getting their production lines in control, it is uncertain how high demands will affect Tesla's performance to deliver.

Tesla and Musk are also seeing quite a bit of backlash, with recent recalls, lawsuits, and frustrated hacktivists against the CEO.

It is uncertain how affected by all of this the EV company is financially, but it does seem like they've really got their plate full.

