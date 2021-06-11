2022 Toyota GR 86 Engine, Top Speed Upgrades: Supercharger Kit Promises Boost From 228 Horsepower

The 2022 Toyota GR 86 is looking to be quite popular in the tuner scene. HKS, specializing in aftermarket high-performance auto parts, is ready to go with their kit to upgrade the coupe, giving it an edgier look and definitely more power.

2022 Toyota GR 86 Engine, Top Speed and Specs

Off the factory, the speedy coupe houses a 2.4-liter flat-four engine, one that it shares with its cousin, the Subaru BRZ. It can go up to 0-62 miles per hour in 6.3 seconds

The flat-four can deliver up to 228 horsepower at 7000 rpm and 184 pint-feet of torque at 3,700 rpm, a good upgrade from its predecessor--the 2020 Toyota 86.

It comes in standard six-speed manual transmission and an optional automatic transmission which brings power to the rear wheels.

In the first ride with MotorTrend, the professional drifter Ken Gushi was behind the wheel, and both he and the news outlet noticed the more pronounced exhaust note--louder but not too intrusive.

Gushi also noted that the steering feels even more balanced and accurate.

Design-wise, the second generation 86 boasts improved aerodynamics and air management with functional air vents on the front bumper and fenders to help cool the engine better.

Read Also: 2022 Subaru BRZ vs. Toyota GR 86: Price, Release Date, Aero Upgrades and Other Unique Features

Toyota GR 86 Supercharger Kit From HKS

HKS (named after its founders Hasegawa, Kitagawa and Sigma) was established in Japan in 1973. The company focuses on performance with forward-thinking turbocharged applications and bolt-on solutions, and later on aero options, MotorTrend highlighted.

The brand HKS is quite a reputable name in the car tuning scene.

Still in its concept stage, the Japanese aftermarket kit maker is looking to give the GR 86 a supercharged treatment with their GT2 supercharger system, Motor1 reported.

In addition to the supercharger, HKS fitted the GR 86's boxer engine with a catalytic convert-equipped GT SPEC exhaust manifold. It leads to the group's Hi-Power SPEC-L II exhaust system, MotorTrend adds.

Other programmable add-ons are also in the mix, and all these upgrades combined should total to about 60 to 100 hp gain, depending on the upgrades the tuner chooses to get.

Although no real numbers can tell us just how much boost the second-generation 86 is getting, the first generation 86 got to 289 hp and 233 lb-ft. of torque. The stock GR 86 promises 228 power. Let your imagination run wild with those numbers.

The HKS concept also did its own redesign of the GR 86's original lines.

They scrapped the flared fenders and a front lip spoiler attaches to the bottom of the front bumper and wraps around its edges. The GR 86 also gets upturned winglets that extend the piece outwards a few inches.

A carbon fiber panel covers the front fender vents and, of course, these pieces bolt directly to the HKS-brand side skirts that sweep up toward the rear quarter panel. This gives a more pronounced, sharp look due to the integrated diffusers.

Handling will also be taken care of by HKS by using Hipermax S coilovers with adjustable camber plates. MotorTrend also said the company ditched the stock wheels and tires for a set of bronze 19-inch Advance Racing GT Beyonds. The tires are four sticky 255/30-19 Advan Neova AD08R rubber.

Of course, the breaks got fitted with something other than the stock ones with blue-painted six-piston front calipers that clamp down on 14.6-inch rotors. Four-piston calipers and 12.6-inch Carbing slotted rotors reside at the car's rear.

Although the GR 86 hasn't come out yet, leave it up to HKS Japan to have an aftermarket kit ready for its people in the tuner community.

Related Article: 2022 Toyota GR 86 US Release Date, Price: Complete Power Specs, Interior Design and More Features