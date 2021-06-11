iPhone 13 Leak Hints Possible Release Date of Apple Device: Colors, Upgrades and More Rumors

Apple has long been rumored to be releasing the next generation of its smartphone, the iPhone 13. Now, based on the latest leaks, it looks like the tech giant is set to announce it sooner rather than later.

The iPhone 13 is expected to be released some time in September, and Apple appears to be ramping up its efforts in preparation for that. In fact, according to a document spotted by Consomac, the Cupertino-based company has already registered the upcoming iPhone models in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

As Mac Rumors noted, the EEC requires electronic products with "encryption" or "cryptographic" tools to be registered before they are marketed. With that said, the next-generation Apple products should be announced in the near future.

iPhone 13 Models in the EEC Filing

In the said filing to EEC, seven iPhone models were listed. It didn't specifically said the exact model name, as they went with the model numbers instead and only indicated that they were Apple smartphones: the A2628, A2630, A2634, A2635, A2640, A2643, and A2645.

With this information, it all but confirms that there is indeed a new batch of Apple iPhones coming. Of course, it is still unknown if it will be called and numbered "13" because of the superstition surrounding that number-which could very well pose marketing problems in other parts of the world.

Regardless, this means there is an ongoing effort to announce and advertise the phones in the market. This timeline bodes well to the previous talks of the phone being released in fall.

Read Also: Ethereum Price Prediction: Expert Analysis Points to Possible $3,800 breakout After Crypto Crash

iPhone 13 Colors, Major Upgrades

Aside from this latest news about the confirmation of the iPhone 13, recent leaks and rumors also point out to the other possible upgrades and design chances of the smartphone.

There is not much design change expected in the said phone, though a bigger camera, 120Hz refresh rates and a smaller notch have been previously rumored.

However, as reported earlier, there is a possibility that the hero color of the iPhone 13 will be orange.

Aside from that, it has also been said that the iPhone 13 Pro version will have 1 TB storage, as well as LiDAR sensors.

Of course, nothing is confirmed yet about these iPhone 13 leaked specs and designs. With that said, fans should take these talks with a grain of salt.

Fortunately, though, it shouldn't be long until Apple unveils the iPhone 13 to the general public.

Related Article: Is Your iPhone Battery Draining Too Fast? Uninstall This App to Save Your Apple Device!