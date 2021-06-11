Apple iPhone 13 Colors to Include Orange? Leaks Reveal New Design, Storage and Sensor Upgrades

Fans who have been on top of the latest Apple news know that the rumored iPhone 13 is getting a few design changes, a big battery boost, as well as some new supersized cameras.

Recently, two new upgrades have been rumored and possibly a new hero color.

iPhone Leak: 1TB iPhone 13 Pro

Forbes noted that back in October 2020 and later on in January 2021, popular industry insider Jon Prosser has already talked about the one terabyte storage choice for iPhone 13.

Now it makes a lot more sense with Apple's introduction of ProRaw. This marries RAW file images with iPhone's image processing, and the files can be 10 times larger than the standard iPhone HEIF and JPEG images.

iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro may come in a 1TB storage variant as well https://t.co/HLMWsIGSav pic.twitter.com/jcbwb4ZZoB — Gadgets 360 (@Gadgets360) June 3, 2021

It would be one of the very few flagship handsets in the market to offer 1TB straight out of the box, without needing an external microSD, Gadgets360 added.

The iPhone 12 models were offered in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. That jump from 512 GB to 1TB would definitely be an interesting one to see once it hits the market.

This top-end storage configuration might be available only to its Pro and Pro Max variant.

Read Also: iPhone iOS 15 Wallpaper, Memojis: New Updates and Where to Download Wallpaper

iPhone 13 Rumor: LiDAR on All Models

One feature that was only exclusive to the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max was the LiDAR sensor. These LiDAR sensors are used for low-light photography and AR effects.

Now it looks like all iPhone 13 models will be fitted with LiDAR sensors as Apple's effort to make augmented reality experiences more mainstream, Gadgets360 added.

However, Forbes and Prosser are skeptical as none of the detailed schematics of the other iPhone 13 models' cameras included the LiDAR sensor. But if it does make it to the whole iPhone 13 range, its impressive 3D scanning program should also be backed with wider developer support to really push the capabilities of the high-tech sensors.

Read Also: Apple iCloud 'Hide My Email' Protects You From Spammers: How to Get New Security Feature in iOS 15

New iPhone 13 Colors: Is Orange One of Them?

A new hero color could just very well make its way to Apple's lineup. For every new iPhone generation, Apple decides on a new hero color.

Last year was blue, the year before that was green, GSM Arena explained.

This year, it looks like orange could be the hero color. Although bright, like the two previous generations, the hue could be split into two options: either by tweaking the saturation or by offering different finishes.

Since the rendering by Ian Zelbo is on a vanilla iPhone 13, this could suggest a richer hue of orange for the Pro models, like a bronze that was talked about earlier this year.

iPhone 13 based on CADs by @Jon_prosser pic.twitter.com/jPCVu5T0o8 — Ian Zelbo (@RendersbyIan) June 4, 2021

Other "staple" colors of course would be the white, grey, and black that the other iPhones have also come out in.

Apple is still hosting its Worldwide Developers Conference until June 11 and it can be streamed live on its website and on YouTube

Related Article: Apple iOS 15 Beta Download: Supported Devices and How to Download Developer and Public Betas