'GTA 6' E3 2021 Surprise: Rumor Hints Possible 'Grand Theft Auto 6' Reveal Dates

The big announcement that gamers have been waiting for might finally happen soon! Details on the "GTA 6," including the gameplay preview and release date, may be revealed on E3 2021.

Watch out for the event schedule and available indicators that point out these "GTA 6" clues.

One of the biggest gaming events, E3, has already started. The event lets game developers and publishers showcase incoming games, release dates,and plans for the future. The event also advertises any other game-related merchandise from the companies.

This could be the perfect stage for the most anticipated game reveal of the famous "Grand Theft Auto" series.

'Grand Theft Auto 6' Possible Reveal Dates

Express reported that there are two possible dated when the "GTA 6" reveal might happen. First was the Xbox and Bethesda showcase on June 13. Unfortunately, as the date passed, Microsoft and Bethesda announced nothing from the "GTA 6" category. Instead, the company featured their incoming game "Starfield."

A second chance remains for the announcement to be given by Take-Two Interactive, the mother company of Rockstar Games. Take-Two Interactive is scheduled to present on June 14. The event starts at 8 AM, where the company might use their 90-minute screen time to feature future game releases.

Lastly, "GTA 6" could also make its appearance at the Summer Game Fest event. Unfortunately, there is no official development on this end, so the information remains unofficial leaks and rumors that are subject to change.

'GTA 6' Rumors Hint Development

Other leaks and rumors point out that "GTA 6" is definitely in the making. An earlier teaser came from Synthwave DJ/Producer DirtyBird, who tweeted receiving a lot of Rockstar merchandise. Fans believe that he would be featured as an in-game DJ in "GTA 6."

I wonder what that’s all about pic.twitter.com/Wyp6FlNXHN — 💽 (@gum_mp3) May 6, 2021

A YouTube video by MrBossFTW also showed a screenshot of the resumé of Jorge Consejo, where he listed working on "Grand Theft Auto VI (CGI)" under a character called "The Mexican." Unfortunately, the original leak was taken down from internet sources.



While the possibility that "GTA 6" makes its grand reveal on E3 remains high, there is also the risk that it won't appear at all.

According to the schedule for E3, Take-Two Interactive plans to hold a press conference with several indie developers in the company. It does not indicate a game reveal at the event. Also, the schedule is a little pressed for time since Rockstar has not released any other official details on the game, which means it might still be in development.

Instead, Take-Two Interactive might make its announcement on the new "GTA 5" Expanded & Enhanced (E&E) event. GTA Boom reported that "E&E" will officially launch on November 11. While fans wait in intense anticipation for the incoming "GTA 6," the game developers are looking to live up to their reputation by delivering high-quality games in these incoming months.

