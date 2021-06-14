'Halo Infinite' Multiplayer Mode, Spartan Academy Revealed: Gameplay, New Features, Release Date and More

E3 2021 is in full swing, and 343 Industries returns with a demo revealing the "Halo Infinite" multiplayer mode.

It has taken elements from the older games while still giving something new and exciting. New players can easily jump in and play along with more experienced players as well.

"Halo Infinite" was first revealed in 2020 and was delayed to debut this year. Now, it looks like it's ready to begin its "Great Journey."

'Halo Infinite' Multiplayer Mode

In Microsoft's Xbox + Bethesda showcase, they revealed the new multiplayer side of "Halo Infinite." The Verge said the game will run up to 120 frames per second in that mode on Xbox Series X.

PC Gamer added that the game is "leaning hard into the nostalgia," saying that it's really bringing it back to "Halo 3" with vibrant, throwback armor sets. Valhalla's back as well, and the one-shot equipment items return as powerful and as weird as ever.

Classics like capture the flag are integrated with new abilities like using a grappling hook to pick up objects. The deployable shield that shatters in segments has also gotten fans excited.

In a blog post on the Xbox website, Joseph Staten, head of Creative for Halo Infinite, explained that "Halo Infinite" will be continuing the story of the Master Chief and Cortana from "Halo 5." However, he assures new players that it's still welcoming and easy to join in.

Cortana's fate is one of the "Infinite" campaign's big mysteries, and early on, players get to meet a new UNSC Artificial Intelligence called "the Weapon" that was created to help stop Cortana.

The epic adventure brings the Pilot, the Master Chief, and the Weapon together to explore Zeta Halo to defeat the Banished forced who control the ring, "and unravel more mysteries along the way."

The multiplayer function will be free-to-play across Xbox and BC and 343 Industries says it is supporting both crossplay and cross-progression.

Big Team Battle has always been a favorite of mine. Now with 12 vs 12 combat, it’s bigger and better than ever. #HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/qicYeGsZiK — Bonnie Ross (@PlutonForEver) June 13, 2021

'Halo Infinite' Spartan Academy

Staten expressed that the goal is to deliver a multiplayer experience that honors the classic "Halo" combat while also offering new players support so they can jump in and have a great time alongside the more experienced gamers.

With that, they're introducing Spartan Academy and Spartan Commander Laurette to help players familiarize themselves with the maps, weapons and equipment.

For warmups, Staten said they've introduced bot matches, and players new and old can get ready before hitting the battlefield. He promised there are more in store for bots and the Academy as the game evolves.

Master Chief encounters an AI replacement for Cortana in this E3 2021 cinematic trailer for Halo Infinite. #IGNSummerOfGaming pic.twitter.com/DaW9AS43mc — IGN (@IGN) June 13, 2021

'Halo Infinite' Release Date

It is unsure if there will be a beta for "Halo Infinite" multiplayer. Unfortunately, no specific release dates have been given yet regarding the release.

What we do know is both the campaign and multiplayer modes of "Halo Infinite" will launch simultaneously later this year, during the fall, per The Verge.

But Community Director at 343 Industries, Brian Jarrard, also confirmed that "technical previews" for "Halo Infinite" will launch later this summer.

