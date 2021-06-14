Beats Studio Buds vs. AirPods Pro: Design, Features, Battery Life Comparisons, Price and Where to Buy

The new Beats Studio Buds have finally hit the market, and they've got some really cool features and a great price tag to match.

Beats Studio Buds Specs

Beats' new true wireless earbuds are the second true wireless buds the company has released, following up the Powerbeats Pro they released back in 2019, Screenrant said.

Beats is currently owned by Apple, purchasing the company in 2014. That is why the Powerbeats Pro, Beats Flex, Beats Solo3, and Beats Studio3 all feature Apple's W1 chip for AirPod-like connectivity with other Apple devices.

The Studio Buds keep Beats' promise of delivering an "immersive sound experience in a beautiful design," Oliver Schusser, vice president of Beats and Apple Music said. BusinessWire also added that the earbuds were designed and engineered to prioritize high-quality audio playback and overall comfort.

It features a laser cute micro-vent on the ergonomically tilted acoustic nozzle to ensure pressure relief on the eardrum. It also comes with three soft silicone ear tip options and a lightweight design, all while weighing about 5.1 g per earbud.

A proprietary 8.2mm, dual-element diaphragm driver--which features a central rigid piston with a flexible outer surround--allows for powerful, balanced sound.

Add in a two-chamber acoustic design, the Studio Buds achieves outstanding stereo separation and low harmonic distortion across the frequency curve, essentially allowing you to hear every note. And as an addition, Apple Music users can have their Studio Buds automatically play Spatial Audio for available tracks mixed in Dolby Atmos, so you can enjoy true multi-dimensional sound clarity, BusinessWire pointed out.

The earbuds come with two listening modes and you are in total control of your sound and listening experience.

Active Noise Canceling (ANC) blocks unwanted external noise, that includes wind noise, using real-time adaptive gain control. Transparency mode allows you to hear the world around you, and you can switch to either mode by long-pressing the "b" button.

External-facing microphones mix the sounds of your surrounding back in with your music for a natural listening experience. And during phone calls, the microphone can target your voice and filter out wind and other distracting external noise.

The buds are also sweat and water-resistant for your heavy workout days.

Beats Studio Buds vs. AirPods Pro

The Studio Buds, like the AirPods Pro, can easily pair with Apple devices since they share the same W1 chip. There's also the "b" button that you can tap on to answer and end phone calls, play or pause what you're listening to, and skip tracks.

The Studios Buds can also activate Siri by saying "Hey, Siri," Business Wire added. Unlike the Airpods Pro, the Studio Buds don't come with a wireless charging case. It charges via a USB-C cable, 9 to 5 Mac noted.

The Studio Buds alone can go up to eight hours between charges while the AirPods can be used for up to five hours at a time. The Beats charging case has about 16 hours of juice, while Apple's charging case has about 19 hours--which does allow both earbud models a full day's worth of listening experience.

On a 15-minute charge, both models give the user three hours of playback. The Beats Studio Buds can also be tracked using the "Find My" feature on iOS devices. However, it can't auto-switch devices like the AirPods, nor can it auto-pause/play via ear-detection. But that's about it when it comes to what the Studio Buds can't do compared to the AirPods Pro.

9 to 5 Mac added that the sound quality is "quite nice" but isn't as rich compared to the AirPods Pro or the Powerbeats Pro. If anything, it is similar to the entry-level AirPods. The ANC is still very impressive considering the in-ear design.

Where to Buy Beats Studio Buds

The modestly priced $149.99 wireless earbuds comes in three classic Beats colors: Black, White and Beats Red. This is quite a steal compared to how the Apple wireless AirPods cost: $249 for AirPods Pro, and $159 and $199 for the regular AirPod models.

You can pre-order the Beats Studio Buds directly from Apple's website or on Amazon. Deliveries will be shipped starting June 25.

