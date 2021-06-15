'Transformers: Heavy Metal' AR Game Is Like 'Pokemon Go'—How to Pre-Register for Launch

A new augmented reality game by Niantic is in the works. Following the success of "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" and "Pokemon Go" is a game that features a 3D interactive experience with spaces and robots. You can pre-register now for the incoming "Transformers: Heavy Metal" AR mobile game!

Many games are now adopting the exciting and interactive interface of augmented reality (AR) gaming. The best-known AR software developer, Niantic, is partnering up with Hasbro and TOMY to develop the massive "Transformers: Heavy Metal" AR game. Reports are also coming in that Niantic is collaborating with Nintendo to create the "Pikmin Go" AR game later this year.

'Transformers: Heavy Metal' AR Game

Details for the incoming "Transformers: Heavy Metal" AR mobile game are very limited. In a Niantic blog post, Executive Producer Phil Hong teased about a "Transformers game unlike any other, an AR game where you'll get to team up with the likes of Bumblebee and the Autobots in the real world,"

The game is still in development in the Seattle-based Very Very Spaceship. A global launch for the title is planned to happen later this year. The game should be playable for both iOS and Android devices. It is important to note that it might use an online multiplayer system, similar to the one used in "Pokemon Go."

If you're interested, pre-register on their website today! Pre-registration only needs your email, date of birth and region address. Don't forget to confirm and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of "Transformers: Heavy Metal."

Pre-registration subscribes you to receive new game announcements earlier than news sites. You can also get a "special Cybertronian" notification when the game is launched, which might imply early access or beta-gaming benefits. Pre-registration is absolutely free!

'Pikmin Go' AR Game

Niantic also teased a new game in development based on Nintendo's "Pikmin" franchise. "Pikmin" features a series of puzzle games that includes a lot of in-game exploration. Engadget reported that the new "Pikmin Go" might be a fitness-focused game that "include gameplay activities to encourage walking and make walking more delightful."

What would it be like to have a more fun walking experience surrounded by #Pikmin? In a new mobile app developed by @NianticLabs and Nintendo coming later in 2021, explore the real world and create memories with your Pikmin friends.



Pre-register here! https://t.co/2wFI9TjHvz pic.twitter.com/LiPEl15YRZ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 23, 2021

Nintendo of America tweeted a teaser image for the title. The post highlighted a "fun walking experience surrounded by #Pikmin." It also hinted that the release date is sometime this 2021. Pre-registration for the game is also available on this website.

From their previous game releases, Niantic has shown fantastic adaptations that have won over many different gamers. It is exciting to wait out not one but many different releases coming out later this year. More details will be available as the game launch dates get closer.

If you plan on playing the newly released AR game, remember to free at least 2GB of your mobile RAM space. You could also prepare up to 4GB of RAM for the optimal gaming experience. Be sure to use a strong internet connection, Wi-Fi, 4G or higher, to connect instantaneously with the AR gaming technology.



