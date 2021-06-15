Amazon Prime Day Deals 2021: Discounts for 'Resident Evil Village,' 'Cyberpunk 2077,' More Games

Prime Day 2021, one of Amazon's biggest sale events, is happening from June 21 to 22. However, early bonus discounts and sale prices are now available!

Don't miss out these exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals 2021 featuring a bunch of Triple-A games.

The Amazon Prime Day sale is one of the most-anticipated events of the online retailer. Amazon brings out exciting sale promos across its different merchandise categories. These early deals, however, feature products linked to the recent E3 2021.

Cnet highlighted some of the game choices you can buy now! These games are currently on sale and let you save up to $35 on purchase. Note, however, that prices for these games might vary, depending on your gaming platform.

Amazon Luna Controller - $49

Amazon Luna is a gaming controller used mainly for Amazon Fire TV. It is tested compatible with Windows PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad, and selected Android devices. It is important to note, however, that it has a built-in microphone compatible with Alexa's system.

Unfortunately, as of time of writing, the controller is sold out of its available stocks.

'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' - $29.88

Ubisoft's "Assassin's Creed Valhalla" is definitely a game you can't pass on! The game lets you play as a Viking warrior in the middle of the war between the Assassin Brotherhood and Templar Order. This game is the 12th major installment from the popular "Assassin's Creed" series.

'Cyberpunk 2077' - $37.98

The iconic "Cyberpunk 2077" is now on sale on Amazon. Unfortunately, early reports warn of a long list of in-game bugs. Developers have worked since to fix their system.

But at this discounted price, it's hard to pass up the opportunity of playing this badass game yourself.

'Ghost of Tsushima' - $39.87

If you enjoy playing classical themes with a historical storyline, check out "Ghost of Tsushima." The game features semi-realistic graphics in a fight against Mongol invaders. Remmber that this game has one of the highest ratings among the 2020 releases.

'Outriders' - $44.99

"Outriders" is available for PS4, PS5 and Xbox One. This is one of the must-have games for FPS (first-person shooter) players. "Outriders" feature superpowered and customizable warriors who are humanity's best hope of surviving extinction.

'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe' - $49.94

Nintendo rarely offers discounts. However, they're currently offering "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" at $10 off! This game is one of the best in the "Mario Kart" series, and it features all the latest map and item additions on its HD roadmaps.

'Resident Evil Village' - $49.94

"Resident Evil Village" is the latest installment of the long-running "Resident Evil" series. This game notably lives up to the reputation its predecessors set, featuring a lot of answered mysteries from previous games. Discounted price is available for PS4, PS5 and Xbox.

These are only some of the hottest sales available on Amazon today! Buy these affordable games now, before stocks completely run out!



