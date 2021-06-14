Stimulus Check Tracker for Your $1400 Payment: How to Sign Up in USPS Informed Delivery and Get Photo Updates

Track your stimulus check or EIP card for free! Use the USPS Informed Delivery service to quickly and accurately monitor the delivery date for your stimulus payment.

It only takes four steps to complete the process. Also, don't throw away the envelopes you receive with the payment, as these have other uses in the future.

Another wave of relief payments is being released. However, different problems are being reported by eligible recipients. Complaints are coming in that the stimulus money is stolen from their account. Also, other malicious actors tend to steal the stimulus payment from your mailbox!

This is only the first of many malicious attempts to steal your money. Therefore, it helps if you could track the stimulus check or EIP cards, including their date of delivery. There are online tools available for you to use conveniently.

How to Sign Up in USPS Informed Delivery

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has a free online service that lets you monitor any parcels delivered to your name. This includes the stimulus check deposit or the EIP debit card that arrives by mail. Note that plus-up payment checks and your third stimulus check could also be tracked by this method.

Unfortunately, USPS won't show how much money you are supposed to receive. Instead, it could accurately track the current location of your parcel. It could also give you an estimated delivery date schedule for your parcel. Moreover, keep in mind that USPS service only extends to private residences and personal post office box addresses. A company or business establishment cannot use the service.

To sign-up for the USPS online service called "Informed Delivery," first you should head to their website.

Click "Sign Up for Free."

Enter your personal details and mailing address. Accept the terms and conditions for their services. Tap "Continue."

Enter your account details like your chosen username, password, and security question. Also, provide your contact information. Tap "Continue."

You need to complete the "Verify Identity Online" process by inputting a verification code sent by your phone or email. This is the last step to completing the Informed Delivery service.

Stimulus Check Tracker

Unfortunately, some parcels might be tampered with or have its money stolen before reaching your address. Immediately check for indicators that mark your stimulus check or EIP debit card as the legitimate parcel. Cnet reported some of the indicators you should look out for, including a few photo samples of the parcel.

Paper checks will be delivered in a white envelope with the label "Economic Impact Payment" by the US Department of the Treasury. Note that the recent wave of stimulus check payment has a subtle, different design than previous stimulus checks.

EIP Debit Cards will be delivered in a white envelope with a seal from the Department of the Treasury. EIP debit card is a Visa card with its issuing bank listed as MetaBank, N.A. More details regarding the card should be available with the letter mail together in the parcel.



