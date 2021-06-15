Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop Debuts on E3 2021: 12-Hour Battery Life, RTX 3080 Graphics Card, and More Specs!

Razer introduced the Ultimate AMD Gaming Laptop on E3 2021. Razer Blade 14 is currently the world's most powerful 14-inch gaming laptop in the market, featuring the newest AMD CPU and NVIDIA graphic processors.

Razer is one of the best technology companies that design, develop and sell gaming hardware, especially since its pricing is a lot cheaper than the competitors. Recently, at its keynote event in E3 2021, the company brought back the "legendary" Razer Blade and rebuilt it with some of the latest technology available today.

Razer Blade 14 Full Specs: Battery Life, RTX 3080 and More

Gizmodo reported that Razer Blade 14 uses the signature T6 grade CNC aluminum chassis for the body. It also has the next-generation vapor chamber cooling system. The laptop sizes up to 12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches.

In terms of performance, the laptop is equipped with THX Spatial Audio 7.1 surround sound and upward-firing speakers. For the display, buyers can choose between FHD 144 HZ or QHD 16 5HZ variant. It also has a full anti-ghosting keyboard with a precision touchpad and per-key Razer Chroma RGB lighting.

PC World added that the machine that power-ups this gaming laptop includes the AMD Ryzen 5900HX 8-core X86 CPU, capable of running up to 4.6GHZ. It also has 16 GB DDR-3200 RAM, 1 TB PCIe SSD upgradable storage, and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or 3070 graphics cards.

Furthermore, it has Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 networking capabilities, as well as a lot of connectivity ports--including USB 3.2 Type-C with Power Delivery (PD 3.0) and DisplayPort 1.4 (2x), USB 3.2 Type-A (2x), HDMI 2.1, and a Kensington lock.

Battery performance for the laptop runs up to 12 hours of non-stop usage. The Razer Blade 14 is priced at $1,799, available now in Razer stores and leading retailers globally.

As mentioned, Razer Blade 14 is a new and redesigned model from the first Razer Blade laptop released in 2016. However, aside from sharing the same 14-inch display, both laptops barely have any similarities in performance and hardware composition.

Read Also: Stimulus Check Tracker for Your $1400 Payment: How to Sign Up in USPS Informed Delivery and Get Photo Updates

Other Razer Merchandise

During their E3 Keynote presentation, Razer also advertised a bunch of different useful accessories.

Razer introduced its new Razer USB-C GaN (gallium nitride) charger. This charges laptops, tablets, smartphones and other devices up to twice as fast. It has two USB-C and 2 USB-A ports. The charger sells at a $179.99 retail price.

A redesigned 27-inch gaming monitor is also coming out from Razer, called Razer Raptor 27. The monitor has a 27-inch IPS Display WQHD 2560 X 1440. It also has an ultra-smooth performance, running up to 165HZ refresh rates and adaptive sync technology. Razer Raptor 14 is also the first to earn a THX certification for image quality reproduction. The monitor is open for pre-orders at $799.



Related Article: Amazon Prime Day Deals 2021: Discounts for 'Resident Evil Village,' 'Cyberpunk 2077,' More Games