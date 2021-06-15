Spotify Netflix Series Confirmed! 2022 Release Date, Cast, Apple Conflict Storyline, and More!

One of the biggest startup success stories in the music industry is being made into a Netflix series. Yes, the story of Spotify is coming and soon, with the series scheduled to arrive next year.

Spotify Netflix Series Based on 'Spotify Untold'?

The six-part series produced by Netflix will be based on the book "Spotify Untold," a non-fiction written by Jonas Leijonhufvud and Sven Carlsson which follows the story of its co-founders Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon.

The story follows the small Swedish company that releases an almost-instantly popular app that lets users stream a very extensive library of music. Record labels were not happy as they've tried preserving their physical releases profits in the age of digital piracy, and pop stars were peeved about meager royalty payments, Engadget explained.

According to The Verge, the book referred from over 70 interviews and some previously untapped sources to display the David vs. Goliath story showing how strong convictions, unrelenting willpower, and big dreams can help small players take on the titans of tech.

The book was described to read like a movie script, which Engadget said would make a perfect fit for a binge-worthy show.

The book goes in-depth as well regarding Spotify's lengthy and ongoing conflict with Apple, which includes an account from Ek claiming that Steve Jobs tried to intimidate him by calling and breathing over the phone.

Here's a playlist you'll want to add to your library: our new drama series about the team that changed the way we all listen to music. Now filming! pic.twitter.com/9GzuYw4JZ2 — Netflix Nordic (@NetflixNordic) June 14, 2021

Spotify Netflix Series: 2022 Release Date, Cast, Apple Conflict Storyline

The series adaptation will be a "fictional account" of the success story.

Engadget noted that the cast includes "Vikings" star Edvin Endre for the role of Daniel Ek. Ulf Stenberg of "Beartown" will play the former Universal Music Sweden managing director and early Spotify supporter Per Sundin.

Petra Hansson, one of the architects of Spotify's business model, will be played by Gizem Erdogan from "Love & Anarchy." Joel Lutzow will play ex-Spotify CTO Andreas Ehn, and Christian Hillborg from "The Last Kingdom" will be playing Spotify's co-founder Martin Lorentzon.

It is unclear whether Sean Parker, the Napster co-founder, will appear in the Netflix show. Parker was an early investor in Spotify and a character featured in "The Social Network," the movie telling the story of Facebook.

Netflix also declined to confirm to The Verge if a Steve Jobs character would be included in the series.

Carlsson, when talking about the book and unraveling the details of the Apple/Spotify conflict, said that he and Leijonhufvud felt a rush that they could finally account for how Jobs tried hard to stop Spotify from getting a foothold in the U.S.

Netflix stresses the "fictional" label of the series to give some allowance for drama and creative freedom. It could also be an attempt at avoiding another fiasco similar to that of "The Crown" where members of the Conservative party accused the show of inaccurately representing the monarchy, especially in the fourth season, Engadget added. The party went as far as to request the streaming service to add a clear note to remind the audience that the series was a drama.

The show is expected to arrive on Netflix in 2022 and is already listed on their platform.

