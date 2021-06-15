'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2' Trailer, Release Date: Aerial Stone Structures, Link's New Abilities and More!

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2" got its official release window in E3 2021. A video teaser also gave a first look at new skills, abilities and aerial map locations added to the game!

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" is arguably the best in "The Legend of Zelda" game series. It features an open-world RPG gaming style that lets players explore the Kingdom of Hyrule to the absolute limit. Winning the heart of gamers in the last four years, a much-anticipated sequel is officially confirmed by Nintendo.

In their 40-minute E3 2021 presentation of incoming games and projects, Nintendo saved the "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2" for their last surprise. After two years of steady game development, Eiji Aonuma, Nintendo game designer for the franchise, said that it would finally be available in 2022.

'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2' Trailer: Aerial Stone Structures, Link's New Abilities

There is a lot of in-game content to unpack in "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2" video trailer. The first to note is the game expansion involving the skies. The trailer showed a bunch of aerial stone structures confirmed to be floating islands. Players could explore these areas, so its safe to assume that new boss rounds and game lore will be hidden in Hyrule skies.

Link also gains upgraded skills in this game sequel, and these exciting clues are well hidden in the trailer! In the first few seconds of the video, a brief image shows Link's right hand getting attacked. As Link skydives, notice how his right arm looks different, like some kind of prosthetic, compared to his left. Near the middle of the video, a right arm is featured to glow green. Lastly, as Link activates "Statis," a skill similar to turning back time, that he also uses his right arm!

That's not all. Near the end of the video, Link is featured to go through the floating island floors! It confirms that Link will get new abilities that let him phase through certain surfaces, opening up a huge potential in game exploration. Imagine how many secret rooms could be hidden inside Hyrule's walls!

Lastly, gamer critics from the Blind Wave are speculating that the final clip in the video is teasing the addition of the Twilight Realm.



'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2' Release Date

Unfortunately, Nintendo put off announcing an official release date since the game is still in development. No reports have been made for "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2" retail price. However, it is safe to assume marketing details similar to the first "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild."

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2" might sell at $59.99 and should be available for Nintendo Switch and Wii U formats.

