iPhone 6, Older Models Discovered With Security Risks: Download iOS 12.5.4 Update Now!

If you are an owner and user of an iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, Apple released an announcement to urge users to update their devices to iOS 12.5.4, as "this update provides important security updates."

The update isn't just for iPhone users though, owners of the iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and the 6th gen iPod touch are also asked to download the recent security update.

iOS 12.5.4 Update for iPhone 6 Plus and Older

There are no new features with this update, Forbes said. Instead, the update focuses entirely on ensuring your device is still secure and protected.

According to India Today, the security update addresses three vulnerabilities that affect the memory and the WebKit.

To be more specific, Apple cited two out of the three WebKit vulnerabilities that may have been actively exploited. The tech giant said the processing of "maliciously crafted web content might lead to arbitrary code executions" and that some shady actors could have already used the vulnerability.

What this means is your device is vulnerable to malware that can be used by hackers to access potentially sensitive information on your phone.

Another problem that they addressed with the iOS 12.5.4 update is the memory corruption issue. Apple has gone ahead and removed the vulnerable code that could have possibly affected data on your phone.

Having a vulnerable security system on your phone can wreak havoc for you, especially if your device contains sensitive informations like account passwords and bank details. You become vulnerable to bugs, issues and even hackers.

The least of your problems would be a corrupted phone and maybe some lost data like photos and such. The worst case is a hacker got a hold of personal information that they could use to either steal your identity or use your bank cards.

How to Download iOS 12.5.4 Security Update

For owners of the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch models mentioned previously, downloading the security update is easy and is similar to any other iOS update rolled out by Apple.

Head over to the Settings app on your device and proceed to General. Next, go to Software Update and, depending on your device, you might have to wait a while for it to check for any software updates.

Once the iOS 12.5.4 update shows ups, click Download and Install. All you then have to do is wait for the installation to complete.

This can also be done using your Mac or PC, updating your device through iTunes. Simply connect your device to your computer and open the iTunes app. Next, click the device button on the top left of the iTunes window.

From there, click Summary and select Check for Update. Once the update pops up, click Update and wait for the installation to be complete.

It's important to note that before disconnecting your device from your computer, make sure to click the Eject button. By doing so, it ensures you're safely disconnecting your device, and no unfinished installations will be interrupted that could potentially have consequences for your phone.

When the new iOS 15 rolls out for the public, owners of the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus can download the software despite being of an older make. The new iOS is announced to support over 20 iPhone models going as far back as the iPhone 6s, which is a pleasant surprise.

