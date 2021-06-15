'Fortnite' Batman Comic Code: How to Redeem Harley Quinn's Revenge Accessory? When to Get Zero Armored Batman Skin?

"Fortnite" has previously announced the exclusive in-game reward for fans who bought the "Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point" comic book series. Six issues are to be released, and each issue has its own reward. Unlocking all six rewards will get fans a bonus gift code to redeem the new "Batman Zero" bundle.

"Fortnite" is opening up Chapter 2 in Season 7. The Invasion continues, and mysteries surrounding the Zero Point are slowly getting answered. To solve all its secrets, the best detective in the DC universe takes the case.

Zero Armored Batman Skin

The Zero Armored Batman Skin marks the third Batman skin in the "Fortnite" universe. The two previous Batman outfits consist of "Batman Comic Book Outfit" and "The Dark Knight Movie Outfit." "Batman Zero," the latest addition, is a Fortnite exclusive hero featuring Batman getting stuck in the "Fortnite" universe.

Batman Zero's story is told through the limited-edition comic book series "Fortnite" released called "Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point."

'Fortnite' Batman Comic and Codes

Market Research Telecast reported that the first Issue of "Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point" was sold on April 20. Physical copies of the limited series are sold in United States, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Brazil, Spain and the Czech Republic. DC Comics online store also sells copies in a digital edition.

"Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point" only consists of six issues. The release schedules are:

Number 1: April 20, 2021

Number 2: May 4, 2021

Number 3: May 18, 2021

Number 4: June 1, 2021

Number 5: June 15, 2021

Number 6: July 6, 2021

Each copy includes an exclusive code you could use to redeem in-game rewards.

How to Redeem Harley Quinn's Revenge Accessory

Six comic issues offer six different in-game rewards. The rewards redeemed are as follows:

Number 1 Reward: Harley Quinn Rebirth skin.

Number 2 Reward: Hang Glider Zero Batman Wings.

Number 3 Reward: Catwoman's Hook Claw collecting tool.

Number 4 Reward: Deathstroke Destroyer hang glider.

Number 5 Reward: Harley Quinn's Revenge Backpacking Accessory.

Number 6 Reward: Batarang Ax Gathering Tool.

Numbers 1 to 6 Reward: Zero Armored Batman skin.

To redeem these rewards, flip the comic book near the end of the page with a redeem code. Head to the "Fortnite" website and log in to your Epic Games Account. Enter the access code, then Redeem and Activate. The next time you log in, the items should automatically be uploaded to your inventory.

What If I Can't Buy the 'Fortinite' Batman Comic?

Even if you can't but the comic issues, you could still unlock the Batman Zero Bundle!

Epic Games announced that except for the Harley Quinn Rebirth skin, all items will be available in the Turkey shop on the same day each comic is published. Unfortunately, in-game costs vary depending on the items bought. Buying one Batman Zero Wing Glider reportedly costs 1200 V-Bucks.

In the "Fortnite" Batman Skin comparisons by YouTuber Tabor Hill, he mentioned that the new Batman Zero Bundle costs a total of 2100 V-Bucks.



